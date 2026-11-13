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Dejounte Murray absolutely blew up on social media this week, posting a series of now-deleted messages that blasted critics and even hinted at “sabotage” within the New Orleans Pelicans organization. This whole situation, coming after a brutal 145-111 blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets, could totally fast-track a trade for the veteran guard.

Murray’s Rant Ignites Trade Talk

It all went down after ProPelsTalk, a Pelicans podcast, started dropping clips on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) highlighting Murray’s mistakes during the team’s fourth straight loss. Murray fired back, telling fans they have “no f—ing clue what we are dealing with.” He didn’t stop there, asking “Mr social media coach, Gm and President?” about post-play strategy and suggesting they “ask the whole team individually how they feel on a serious note and then pull rethink alot of shit.” Whoa. But the real stunner came when he responded to a tweet pointing out the Pelicans are 1-8 with him on the court and 3-0 without him. Murray’s response: “From what’s going on INSIDE, this sounds like someone hit you to say this!! THE ‘SABOTAGE’ IS REAL!!” That’s a bomb dropped, right there.

On-Court Struggles and Off-Court Drama

Murray’s performance hasn’t exactly been lighting it up this season. In that ugly Nets loss, he finished with just five points, four assists, and two rebounds in 28 minutes. His season average is currently 13.4 points, which is his lowest since his third year in the league with the San Antonio Spurs. It’s a tough look, especially considering he only played 14 games during the 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn Achilles that kept him sidelined for more than a year. The numbers are speaking volumes, and his social media outburst just amplified everything.

What’s Next For Murray and the Pelicans?

The fallout from these deleted posts is already huge. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Thursday that he “fully expect[s] to have very legitimate conversations” about Murray being on the move. Amick had figured trade talks would heat up closer to the deadline, but he noted, “The mood certainly is the type of thing that could accelerate it.” Murray, at 30 years old, is in the final guaranteed year of his contract and holds a player option for a whopping $30.7 million in the 2027-28 season. With accusations of “sabotage” flying and a contract situation looming, the Pelicans have a major decision on their hands. This whole situation is a powder keg. Keep your eyes peeled, because it sounds like things in New Orleans could change in a hurry.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.