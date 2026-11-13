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The New England Patriots landed in Munich on Thursday morning, setting the stage for their international showdown. The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, rolled in a full 24 hours later on Friday, and that time difference is already sparking some serious talk about how ready they’ll truly be when they hit the field.

The International Travel Trap: Lions Learning From the Rams?

This whole international travel thing has been a hot mess lately, with everyone debating the best way to handle it. Remember the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season? They pulled an expedited trip to Australia for their opener. They literally showed up the day before the game and jetted out as soon as the final whistle blew. Their opponent, the 49ers, chilled Down Under for an entire week. The result? The Rams got absolutely clobbered, 27-7. Everyone and their grandma pointed fingers at that insane travel schedule as the reason for the Rams’ flat performance. Now, the gap between the Lions and Patriots isn’t *that* dramatic, just 24 hours. But still, you gotta wonder if some folks are already convinced the Lions haven’t given themselves enough runway to adjust.

Campbell’s Confidence vs. The “Head Bob” Reality

Lions coach Dan Campbell, bless his heart, tried to squash all that worry, telling the media in Munich his team would be “Very confident. Very confident. I know today will be the hardest day.” But man, Thursday and Friday sound like a grind for those players. They had a full day of meetings, practice, and media back in Detroit on Thursday. Then, hours later, they were on a flight to Munich, landing around 8:30 a.m. local time, which was a brutal 2:30 a.m. back in Detroit. Campbell even admitted they went straight from the plane into meetings and a walkthrough, saying, “We have got into meetings, and you’re doing a little bit of the head bob.” Yeah, no kidding! Still, with over 48 hours to acclimatize before kickoff, Campbell is absolutely certain the team will be ready for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. He’s saying every eight hours they’ll adjust, and by Sunday morning, they’ll be “primed and ready.” He feels “very good about our plan.”

The Lions are set to kick off against the Patriots on Sunday. All eyes will be on whether Campbell’s confidence pays off or if that extra 24 hours of adjustment for the Patriots, and the recent Rams’ nightmare, prove to be the real indicators of how this game will go down. Will they shake off the jet lag, or will the “head bob” turn into a full-blown knockout?

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Originally reported by Pride of Detroit.