Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

An agreement is in place for former Wolfpack and NFL star Philip Rivers to become NC State’s new head coach, with the deal now awaiting approval from university trustees. This isn’t just chatter, the board is actually set to take up the matter this Friday, potentially bringing a legendary figure back to lead the program he once quarterbacked.

From High School Sidelines to the ACC Hot Seat

This isn’t some traditional coaching hire, not by a long shot. Rivers is stepping into Dave Doeren’s shoes, a guy who set the program’s career wins mark but just couldn’t get NC State to that next level. That “breakthrough leap” is now Rivers’ challenge, and get this, he’s spent the last six seasons as head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. Yeah, high school. He even coached his son, Gunner, a four-star quarterback who already committed to NC State back in February. Talk about an immediate family connection, right?

Here’s the kicker, though: Rivers has *zero* coaching experience at the college or pro ranks. He interviewed for the Buffalo Bills’ head coaching gig in January but pulled himself out of consideration. Now, he’s jumping from high school to leading a major ACC program. The buzz around this hire is massive, no doubt, because he’s such a beloved figure, practically royalty for Wolfpack athletics. He even confirmed school officials visited him in Alabama before his high school playoffs kicked off.

His St. Michael’s season wrapped up just last Friday with a first-round loss, even with Gunner back in the lineup after a knee injury. Reflecting on his time there, Rivers got emotional, his voice quivering, saying if it was his “last time out here,” a lot was accomplished and “it will be left better than it was six years ago.” That’s the passion you want, but translating that to big-time college football? That’s the question.

A Wolfpack Legend Faces a New Era

This isn’t just about hiring a famous alum. Rivers is a bonafide legend. He was a four-year star from 2000-03, setting Atlantic Coast Conference records for most career passing yards, completions, and attempts, plus 95 touchdowns. Then he went on to be the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and ranks in the top 10 in NFL history with nearly 64,000 passing yards and 425 touchdown throws. His No. 17 jersey is retired, and that affection for him has stayed strong for nearly two decades.

Now, the challenge: Rivers is the “headlining name” tasked with navigating the wild world of modern college athletics. We’re talking increased player movement through the transfer portal and players getting paid, which means big financial pressures for schools trying to generate revenue and keep pace with everyone else. Former coach Doeren wasn’t wrong when he said, “This is a great job, N.C. State. And this is also a very hard job.” Rivers isn’t just coaching football, he’s stepping into a whole new era of college sports with a huge learning curve.

So, the ball is literally in the board of trustees’ court for now. If they give the green light, Philip Rivers, the beloved Wolfpack legend with zero college coaching experience, is back in the fold. What happens next for NC State as he tries to make that “breakthrough leap” in this wild new college landscape? We’re all gonna be watching every move.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.