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Lamar Jackson has a broken and dislocated thumb, and Coach Jesse Minter just dropped the bombshell: it is a six to ten-week recovery for the two-time NFL MVP. This news, revealed via a social media statement Friday, finally gives specific details on an injury Jackson suffered all the way back in Week 8 against Buffalo. Minter even cautioned that recovery timelines are tough to nail down, saying injuries like this, which require surgery, typically take that six to ten-week window to heal. He initially said this thumb injury could even end Jackson’s season. Yikes.

Another QB Crisis for a Team on the Edge

This update couldn’t come at a worse time for Baltimore, who are sitting at a shaky 4-5. The team is already scrambling at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett, who they traded for, is set to be their *fourth* different starting quarterback in a four-game span. Can you believe that? And it gets worse: Tyler Huntley, Jackson’s regular backup, is already on injured reserve with a toe issue. Minter claims Jackson is “doing everything he can to get back” and that his progress will “guide the timing of his return,” with the team “committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season.” But man, that’s a tough sell when your franchise guy just got dealt another crushing blow.

Lamar’s Troubling Injury History Just Got Worse

This isn’t just one bad break, either. This is the latest chapter in a really concerning injury trend for Jackson. He had just returned from a high left ankle sprain, suffered in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, which already cost him three games this season. Then he got hurt on his *first snap* against the Bills. This guy has missed multiple games in four of the past six seasons. ESPN counts him as being sidelined for 17 games with injuries since 2019, not even counting COVID-19 or other illnesses, before he sat out their 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Remember 2021? An ankle injury in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns ended his season, taking him out for the final four games. A year later, a sprained PCL in his knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos kept him out of the final five regular-season games *and* Baltimore’s Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. And last season, a hamstring strain in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs cost him three games, plus a back contusion kept him out of Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers. It’s a brutal pattern, and it has consequences: the Ravens missed the playoffs in both 2021 and 2025.

So, the 4-5 Ravens are hosting the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, with Jacoby Brissett taking the snaps. Minter says they’re “committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season,” but man, what a hill to climb. This is brutal.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.