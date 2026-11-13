Detroit Lions logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Week 10 in the NFL is here, and we’re finally seeing all those trade deadline moves pay off, with new faces hitting the field for the first time. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is back with the Minnesota Vikings, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked up three new defensive players, including Jordan Davis, and the Kansas City Chiefs got Patrick Mahomes a new wideout in Josh Downs. The question everyone’s asking: will any of these additions be the key to a Super Bowl run?

The Trade Deadline Shake-Up and Divisional Showdowns

This Sunday brings some huge matchups. We’ve got the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions battling it out over in Germany. Then there’s the Vikings and Green Bay Packers in an important divisional showdown. And don’t forget the Cincinnati Bengals, who are looking to snatch the AFC North lead from the Pittsburgh Steelers. CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are on the case, breaking down the biggest games of the weekend to help us figure out who to pick and who to fade.

Patriots’ Backfield Woes Meet a Surprisingly Strong Lions Defense

First up, the New England Patriots against the Detroit Lions, with the Lions favored by 2.5 points. Dajani is still reeling from watching the Patriots get absolutely stomped for 45 points by the Packers. Drake Maye threw three interceptions in that game, and now the Patriots could be missing their top two running backs. Rhamondre Stevenson is reportedly dealing with a knee injury, and Tre’Veyon Henderson had an “unusual medical emergency.” That leaves them with Corey Kiner and Lan Larison to carry the load. Ouch.

For the Lions, Jared Goff’s offense has never really been the question mark. It’s Kelvin Sheppard’s defense that’s been turning heads, even if nobody is really talking about it. This unit has been seriously impressive in recent weeks. Over their four-game win streak, they rank second in the league for points allowed per game, giving up just 15.5, and also second in yards allowed per game, holding opponents to 286.3. That’s a huge turnaround. Dajani is all in on the Lions, predicting a 28-20 victory for them.

Dubin agrees, giving the Lions the edge. He’s got doubts about the Patriots’ ability to compete offensively with their rapidly thinning skill-position corps. Especially after New England’s secondary got lit up by the Packers, Dubin sees Detroit’s passing game having a big day, bouncing back after a couple of slower weeks through the air. And let’s be real, Jahmyr Gibbs is always a threat to go off. While Drake Maye is definitely capable of carrying an offense against a bad defense, as Dajani pointed out, Detroit’s defense has been playing at a much higher level lately. Dubin’s prediction: Lions 30, Patriots 21.

Chiefs vs. Falcons: A Rough Stretch for Atlanta

Then we have the Kansas City Chiefs, favored by 3.5 points, heading to face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are just getting back from Madrid, and they also traded safety Jessie Bates III to the Jaguars at the deadline. Atlanta got absolutely dominated by the Bengals overseas, losing 34-17. That means they’ve lost back-to-back games by at least 16 points. T

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.