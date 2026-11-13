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The GM Meetings just wrapped up, and you know our guys in the front office are always grinding, even when the games aren’t being played at T-Mobile Park. Ryan Divish over at The Seattle Times already gave us the lowdown on what we learned about the Mariners’ plans from those meetings. This isn’t just talk, folks, this is the groundwork for how our team is going to attack the next season.

Crafting the Roster: Offseason Moves Taking Shape

It’s barely offseason, but the gears are already turning. Nick Vitalis wasn’t messing around, he was doing some serious back-of-the-napkin math on our likely 40-man roster, giving us an early peek at who might be in the mix as we head deeper into the winter. Every decision matters, every spot is crucial when you’re building a contender. And speaking of T-Mobile Park, James Johnston is already wondering if a bat like Seiya Suzuki’s could actually translate here in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the kind of speculation that gets you through the cold months! Plus, it’s always good news when one of our own comes home: Tanner Swanson spoke about his decision to return and coach the Mariners, which is huge for team continuity and that familiar vibe we love.

Across the League: MVPs and Familiar Faces

While our focus is always on the Mariners, you can’t ignore what’s happening around the league. Yordan Álvarez, that slugger from the Astros, made history, becoming the very first full-time designated hitter to snag the American League Most Valuable Player Award, and he did it unanimously. That’s wild. Over in the National League, Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs outfielder, took home the NL MVP without contest, putting an end to Shohei Ohtani’s reign. Think about that for a second!

The Braves also made a move, locking up right-hander Evan Phillips with a three-year, $35 million deal. And we might see another international talent soon, with KBO outfielder Ja-Wook Koo, at 34 years old, mulling over a jump to Major League Baseball. Elsewhere, the new Astros GM, Randy Flores, had to actually say out loud that hiring Brad Ausmus was his decision. Yikes, not exactly a ringing endorsement, right? The Angels are keeping Kurt Suzuki in the organization as a special assistant, even though he’s not managing in 2027, and the Nationals aren’t looking to trade star shortstop CJ Abrams this winter. Oh, and here’s a familiar face: former Mariners hitting coach Tommy Joseph got picked up by the rival Rangers as their assistant hitting coach. Good luck, Tommy, but not too much luck against us! Also, congrats to former Mariner Wily Mo Peña, who found a coaching gig at a high school down in Tampa.

What’s Next: The Offseason Hustle Continues

So, while there aren’t any games on the schedule right now, the stakes are absolutely real. Our front office is building the team, piecing together the puzzle that will hit the field next season. We’re keeping our eyes peeled for more roster news, potential signings, and every little nugget of info that tells us what our Mariners will look like when they charge into the next campaign. The offseason might be quiet on the field, but it’s loud with anticipation for the Emerald City!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Lookout Landing.