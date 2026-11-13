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Josh Downs is officially a Kansas City Chief, but if you’re thinking he’s the magic bullet for their offense, pump the brakes a little. General Manager Brett Veach pulled the trigger on the trade deadline move, but it was less about finding the perfect player and more about grabbing the best option left on a super slim market. Forget about guys like Garrett Wilson from the Jets, Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jags, or Devonta Smith from the Eagles; those dudes were never moving. The Chiefs had to take what they could get.

The Downs on Downs: What You See, What You Don’t

So, what exactly did Kansas City get in Josh Downs? Well, he ain’t perfect. He’s roughly the same size as Hollywood Brown, and let’s be real, he hasn’t exactly lit up the league with deep routes in his NFL career. Plus, he’s mainly a slot guy, which means there’s some overlap with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy already on the roster. And here’s a kicker: he’s had a top-10 drop rate among NFL pass catchers this season. These are all reasons he was snagged for a couple of Day 3 picks, and why he’s not about to transform that Chiefs offense overnight. The goal here was to improve the *floor*, not skyrocket the ceiling. That kind of move usually happens in the offseason.

But hey, it’s not all bad news. Downs actually brings some serious positives. He’s excellent against man coverage, a skill that the Chiefs’ receiver room has been missing for years. He can create separation, and he’s been a third-down machine when it counts. He even offers some value as a punt returner. The dude is known as an extremely smart player, which means he should pick up the offense way faster than, say, a certain Kadarius Toney did in the past. He’s a good receiver, a helpful player, and yeah, he makes the Chiefs better. He was the most logical choice: available, on an expiring contract, and skilled enough to open up the offense on key downs. His ability to beat man coverage in tight spaces could even help in the red zone, an area the Chiefs have had their struggles with in recent seasons.

The Elephant in the End Zone: Still No Deep Threat

Here’s the real talk though: this move doesn’t solve everything for Kansas City. That offense still desperately needs a deep threat. It’s wild to think about, but Patrick Mahomes’ average depth of target since Tyquan Thornton’s injury has been lower than at any other point in his career. That’s a huge red flag, and it’s a problem that still needs to be addressed. It’s pure speculation, but you gotta figure the Chiefs are going to keep hunting for a way to fix that deep ball issue, maybe even looking into a reunion with that one unnamed guy.

So, while Downs is a definite upgrade and makes them better, don’t forget that deep ball issue is still hanging out there like a missed extra point. The Chiefs are better, for sure, but they ain’t done.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.