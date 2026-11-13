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The Sacramento Kings are ready to blow it all up, with reports indicating they’re open to trading almost their entire roster. But there’s one exception: rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr. He is the only player the Kings are unwilling to discuss in any trade negotiations, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Acuff Jr. Is The Real Deal

This isn’t just hype, folks. Acuff Jr., taken as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, was already lighting it up as the SEC Player of the Year during his freshman season at Arkansas. Now, at just 19 years old, he’s tearing it up in the pros, averaging a ridiculous 26.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds through his first 11 games. The kid’s got the ball in his hands constantly, tied for second in the league in field goal attempts per game with 22.8, and leading *all* players with 37.4 minutes per game, per Basketball Reference. This insane start has generated “internal excitement” within the Kings organization, making them “ponder ways to speed up their roster reconstruction,” Amick reported.

Why Sacramento Is Going All-In On Their Rookie

It’s clear why Acuff Jr. is untouchable. The Kings are bogged down with some serious salary cap issues. Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine are both hauling in over $45 million this season, with Sabonis alone set to make $48.6 million next season, according to Spotrac. And then there’s Keegan Murray, who signed a five-year, $140 million extension last year, accounting for $24.1 million this season, but he’s been battling injuries ever since that deal. With those kinds of contracts on the books and an injured key player, the Kings are looking for a reset button. Acuff Jr.’s electrifying performance gives them a clear path forward.

The message is loud and clear: Darius Acuff Jr. is the foundation for Sacramento’s future. With the Kings reportedly looking to shake up nearly their entire team, watching how they build around their rookie sensation is going to be must-see TV. Will they clear out the veterans and truly commit to Acuff Jr.’s timeline? The next few weeks could be wild.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.