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Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yordan Álvarez were just crowned the 2026 MLB MVPs, and get this: the vote was absolutely unanimous in both leagues. That’s right, no shadow of a doubt about who was taking home the hardware.

MVP Campaigns That Left No Room for Debate

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong took the National League honors, while Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez grabbed the American League title. Both of these guys absolutely stamped their names on impressive campaigns this year, making the decision for voters a total no-brainer. If you followed baseball at all this season, you know why they were the clear picks for the best in the league. Their All-Star seasons were just that good.

Cy Young Dominance and Boras’s Puns

But it wasn’t just MVP. The Cy Young Awards also featured some undeniable talent. New York Yankees flamethrower Cam Schlittler was recognized for his dominance, as was newly crowned World Series champion Jacob Misiorowski from the Milwaukee Brewers. The talk around the league is that their command on the mound is only going to continue for the foreseeable future, which is pretty exciting. On the lighter side, the always-outrageous Scott Boras held his press conference at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas. You know what that means: plenty of puns for the newly reintroduced Scott Boras Scoreboard. We also saw a couple of relievers officially sign new deals around the league.

What This Means for the Future

So, with these unanimous votes and dominant performances, we just saw the league officially recognize some truly special talent. Keep an eye on Crow-Armstrong, Álvarez, Schlittler, and Misiorowski. If their 2026 seasons are any indication, we’re in for some incredible baseball from these guys for years to come.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.