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Forget the usual NFL grind for a second, because Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown just dropped a bomb: he wants to play flag football for Germany at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Seriously. This isn’t just some off-hand comment either; he’s got it on his “bucket list.”

St. Brown’s Olympic Dream And The Lions’ Logistics Challenge

Amon-Ra laid out his intentions after a Detroit practice session on Friday at the Bayern Munich campus, right near Allianz Arena, where the Lions are gearing up to face the New England Patriots on Sunday. The dude was asked about flag football, and he didn’t hold back at a packed news conference. “I would love to play for the German national team for the flag Olympics, that would be something off my bucket list that I’ve done,” he stated. Imagine an NFL star stepping onto the Olympic stage for another sport, even a related one! The biggest hurdle for Amon-Ra? Working out the logistics involving any Lions training camps, especially with a qualifying tournament scheduled just a few weeks before the LA Games open. It’s two years out, he noted, but you know he’s already mapping this out.

A Family Affair For Team Germany

This isn’t a new connection for St. Brown. He’s half-German and has actually represented his mother’s homeland before, playing in an Under-19 football tournament back in 2015 alongside his brother Osiris. And it looks like another St. Brown might join him this time: his older brother, Equanimeous. Equanimeous, 30, is a former NFL wide receiver himself, having played for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago, and New Orleans. Amon-Ra thinks Equanimeous would be “definitely down to play with me on Team Germany,” though he admitted they’d need to sort out tryouts and the always-tricky logistics. The brothers grew up in Orange County, spent many summers visiting their maternal grandparents in Leverkusen, Germany, and speak fluent German. Jona Winkel, Germany’s flag football director of coaching, didn’t confirm contact with St. Brown but did mention that receiver is “by far the position that allows the fastest transition from tackle to flag football.” Sounds like a perfect fit, right?

So, while the Lions focus on their Sunday matchup against the Patriots, Amon-Ra St. Brown is already looking ahead to 2028, eyeing that Olympic qualifying tournament. The question for the Lions and Amon-Ra now is how to make this bucket list dream a reality without it messing with the NFL season. Get ready for a wild storyline to follow over the next couple of years!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.