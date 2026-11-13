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Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. men’s national team head coach for the last two years, is officially out, with his emotional farewell happening just days before he jets off to take the reins at Manchester United. This isn’t just a rumor, folks. The man was literally crying at U.S. Soccer’s national training center in Atlanta on Friday, calling this a “really difficult decision.” His final two games for the USMNT are the two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti, kicking off on Saturday and Tuesday. Yeah, you read that right, Saturday and Tuesday. Get ready for one last ride.

The Inevitable Goodbye

We all knew this day was coming, didn’t we? Even though Pochettino signed a four-year deal in August, U.S. Soccer had the foresight, or maybe the painful acceptance, to bake a $10 million buyout clause right into that contract. Manchester United only started their official approach on Sunday, after Pochettino and his staff had already hit Atlanta for the international break. But let’s be real, this move was years in the making. Our guy always longed for a Premier League return, and as the USMNT’s first coach with true international appeal, he’d already waved off several other offers before the Red Devils came knocking. His departure, despite its predictability, still hits different. The pain is real.

“A Context of Emotions”

Pochettino is not your typical emotionless coach. He wrote it himself in his book, “Brave New World,” which came out after the 2018 World Cup failure: “Football is, or at least to me, a context of emotions.” That’s his whole vibe. He’s spent nearly two decades building high-intensity, attack-minded teams, and he never tried to strip the humanity out of the game. That’s why his tears in Atlanta weren’t a shock. He said it straight up: “The human being is in front of everything, and that is why that is a really difficult decision, but we need to move forward. But a big thank you from my heart.” You can feel that. He’s a professional, but he’s also a person, and this move clearly weighs on him.

From Chelsea to USMNT and Beyond

This USMNT gig was, in a way, a “reset” for Pochettino. He became head coach just months after making his own exit from Chelsea, even though he was overseeing a turnaround there. He and the club’s owners just didn’t see eye to eye on the future. So, the USMNT job wasn’t just about a fat paycheck or the excitement of a home World Cup. It was about something deeper. He had turned down offers before, proving he wasn’t desperate. But when United comes calling, especially for someone who’s always dreamed of returning to the Premier League, it’s a different beast.

So, as we watch Pochettino lead the USMNT for the very last time against Haiti this Saturday and Tuesday, it’s gonna be bittersweet. He’s off to Manchester United, and while we’re sad to see him go, we know he left a mark. Let’s send him off with a proper thank you.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.