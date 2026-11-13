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Defending champion Ciryl Gane is going toe-to-toe with fourth-ranked Josh Hokit for the UFC heavyweight championship this Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. This isn’t just another fight night, folks, it’s a heavyweight title bout and the stakes could not be higher for both guys. The main card is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on Paramount+.

Heavyweight Gold Is On The Line

This is a clash of titans for the heavyweight belt. Ciryl Gane, at 36 years old, is the defending champ and he is a beast. He snatched the interim UFC heavyweight championship back in June with a TKO victory over Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250. His opponent, 28-year-old Josh Hokit, isn’t coming in cold either. Hokit scored his own TKO win against Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250, proving he’s ready for this big stage. When it comes to the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Gane is currently the favorite at -225, meaning you’d risk $225 to win $100. Hokit is sitting at +185, which means if you bet $100 on him and he pulls off the upset, you’re looking at a $185 win. Talk about high drama! And don’t forget, there’s another massive fight on the main card: defending champ Kayla Harrison is a -185 favorite against Amanda Nunes (+154) in the women’s bantamweight title fight.

Gane’s Dominant Path to the Championship

Ciryl Gane’s journey to the top has been nothing short of electric. He started his MMA career back in 2018, jumping into the UFC a year later, and just went on an absolute tear, winning his first ten bouts straight. Imagine that kind of run! His first taste of defeat came on January 22, 2022, when he lost by unanimous decision to Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight championship. But Gane has bounced back big time, proving he belongs at the top. In his 17 career matches, he boasts an impressive 14-2-1 record. He’s got power, too, with seven of those wins coming by knockout. Recently, he’s got three wins in his last four fights, including one no contest, showing he’s still a dominant force in the octagon.

Get Your Expert Picks and Tune In!

If you’re looking to get an edge on your picks, you absolutely need to check out SportsLine expert Kyle Marley’s predictions and betting advice. This guy isn’t just good, he’s a legend. Over the last three-plus years, $100 bettors following Marley’s picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he’s returned well over $21,000! Marley even nailed five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020. Seriously, the man knows his stuff. He’s broken down Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit from every single angle. To catch all the action, you can stream EVERY UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night live on Paramount+, at no extra cost if you have a subscription. Plans start at just $8.99 a month, so go sign up right now and don’t miss a single punch. This Saturday is going to be wild, and with the heavyweight title on the line, anything can happen!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.