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The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, a rematch of an earlier road win for the Cards, but things look *way* different this time around. That Arizona squad that rolled into Inglewood and snagged a road victory? They were a bit healthier than the team suiting up this week, and that’s putting it mildly.

Arizona’s Banged-Up Offense Faces an Uphill Battle

Remember that win against the Rams on the road? Yeah, that team had its pieces. Now? It’s a whole different story. The Cardinals are facing some serious health issues, especially at wide receiver. We are talking about guys who started the year on the practice squad now getting a shot in a Week 10 NFL game. Think about that for a second. These are players with little to no stats in 2026. This isn’t just about giving young guys a chance, this is a glaring hole the Rams are absolutely going to try and exploit. On the bright side, looking ahead to 2027, the prognosis for Michael Wilson’s return looks positive, which is at least something to hold onto for the long term. But for *this* Sunday? It’s all about who’s left standing.

Around the League: Shocks and Oddities

While the Cardinals are trying to piece together a receiving corps, there’s been plenty of other action across the league. The Washington Commanders ended up stealing a win from the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Talk about a late-game shocker, right? Over in Tampa, the Buccaneers are dealing with their own issues, as Mike Evans still wasn’t practicing on Thursday. That’s a tough break for their passing game. Interestingly enough, the Bucs have actually tallied more rushing yards than passing yards this season. That’s a rare feat in today’s pass-happy NFL, showing just how much they’re leaning on the ground game.

So, the big question for the Cardinals this week: Can they find the will to make it work once again and defy the odds, even with a significantly less healthy roster? They’ve beaten the Rams once already this season, but this upcoming game is going to be a true test of their depth and resilience.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Revenge of the Birds.