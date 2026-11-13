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Tonight is it for Germany in the UEFA Nations League. Jürgen Klopp’s squad sits on a precarious five points after four matches, trailing both the Netherlands and Greece by three points, meaning their campaign is absolutely hanging in the balance. This isn’t just another international break. Germany is in desperate need of a win against Serbia tonight in Belgrade before they host the Netherlands on Monday. Nothing less than a victory tonight will set up that “all-important decider” against the Dutch.

The New Faces Stepping Into the Fire

With the stakes this high, it’s two SC Freiburg players, Philipp Treu and Derry Scherhant, who are front and center, handling media duties and preparing to make a difference. Treu, a relatively new addition to the national team, wasted no time talking about his journey and how getting to know some familiar faces, like Nico Schlotterbeck, helped him settle in right away. Even his debut shirt caused a stir, but he and his girlfriend sorted it out: it’s going on the special shirts rail at home, a well-deserved honor. Moving to Freiburg has been a game-changer for Treu, too. He’s getting more chances in the final third, which has been “hugely beneficial” for his attacking play. And you can tell he’s hungry, saying he wants to “offer even more of a goal threat in the next two games.” You gotta love that fire when the team needs it most.

A Silent Stadium and the Best Birthday Gift

Adding another layer to tonight’s crucial match, Germany will be playing behind closed doors in Serbia. The Serbian federation is facing punishment for some discriminatory incidents, which is just a flat-out shame, as Treu rightly pointed out. “It’s obviously a shame because every footballer wants to play in front of fans,” he said. But ever the pro, he’s finding the silver lining, thinking maybe it’ll help them communicate better on the pitch. Still, he’s sure the circumstances won’t make a huge difference to the squad overall, which speaks volumes about their focus.

Then there’s Derry Scherhant, who also got his first international call-up back in September. He just celebrated his 24th birthday with the team on Tuesday, and get this: the squad sang for him, in multiple languages. How cool is that? But for Scherhant, the real gift wasn’t the cake or the serenade. “I’ve already received the best birthday present I could ask for, which is being here with the national team,” he said. That’s pure class right there. And talk about a dream moment: he grew up just five minutes from the Olympiastadion, where Germany hosts the Netherlands on Monday. Playing there for his country? “That would be an incredibly special moment for me,” he admitted. He’s also ready to do whatever it takes on the pitch, confident in his ability to “stay high and wide” and “take defenders on.” He’s ready to build on that confidence from his first two games.

So tonight, it’s Serbia, behind closed doors, a crucible for Germany’s UEFA Nations League hopes. Win or their season is essentially done, setting up a make-or-break clash against the Netherlands on Monday. Keep an eye on Treu and Scherhant; these young guns might just be the ones to ignite a comeback for Klopp’s squad when everything is on the line.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.