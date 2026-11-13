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A Formula 1 reporter got hit with a season-long ban from covering races in person after writing an article that criticized driver Charles Leclerc. Yeah, you read that right. The sport’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), is not messing around when it comes to media “professionalism,” and they just pulled the plug on Daily Mail’s Jonathan McEvoy for the rest of 2026.

The Hammer Drops

This isn’t some rumor, folks. According to Dan Sheldon of The Athletic, FIA general manager Alberto Villarreal sent McEvoy a letter, officially pulling his media accreditation. The reason? According to the letter, McEvoy’s article “falls short of the standards of professionalism expected of media representatives accredited to cover the FIA Formula 1 world championship.” Ouch. The FIA is using their discretion under the 2026 accreditation guidelines, and the ban is effective immediately. So, one critical article about Leclerc, and boom, you’re out.

What McEvoy Misses

What does this mean for McEvoy? He won’t be getting media credentials for the final three races of the season. We’re talking about some pretty massive events, too: the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Qatar Grand Prix, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Those are huge stages, and he’s sidelined for all of them. It’s a clear signal from the FIA that they’re policing what’s being written about their drivers and their championship.

So, if you’re a reporter covering F1, consider this a major warning shot. The FIA is not shy about enforcing their “standards,” and criticizing a marquee driver like Charles Leclerc can apparently cost you your trackside access. With those final three races coming up, it’s gonna be interesting to see how other media members approach their coverage knowing the FIA is watching this closely.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.