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Jesse Legree is an absolute PROBLEM. This dude leads the entire freakin’ country in receiving yards AND touchdowns going into this week’s game against Washington State. Seriously, how do you even stop that?

OSU’s Passing Game Is an Absolute Bomb Squad

Oregon State’s passing game is just outrageously successful this season, straight-up explosive. They’re leading the nation in passing yards, and it’s not by accident. We’re talking 10 passes of 40-plus yards already. And Legree? He’s responsible for EIGHT of those monster catches. You heard that right. EIGHT. Even crazier, he’s the guy on all five of OSU’s 50-yard pass plays this season. When he gets the ball in space, he’s just taking the top off defenses, according to Washington State coach Kirby Moore.

OSU offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen isn’t making it easy on opponents either. He’s been super creative, moving Legree all over the field to keep defenses guessing. Last week against San Diego State, they even put Legree in the backfield for different plays. Dahlen knows teams want to hit him at the line or two-hand jam him. His response? “You put him in the backfield, unless you want to jump offsides and do it, you can’t do it that way.” The staff is doing a “good job” moving Legree around so you can’t just put a safety over the top of him, because if he’s in the backfield, what’s a safety going to do? It’s genius-level stuff.

WSU’s Defense Thinks They Can Lock Down the Deep Ball

Here’s where it gets interesting. WSU’s defensive coordinator, Trent Bray, has the unenviable task of doing what literally *nobody* has been able to do this season: contain Jesse Legree. Now, the Cougars aren’t slouches. They boast the No. 2 defense in the Pac-12, which is impressive. Their secret sauce? They pride themselves on “keeping the top on their pass coverage.” Washington State safety Jaylen Smith put it plainly: “We don’t want to let the verticals up. We take pride in not letting deep balls go. We always look to play top down and take away the deep routes first.”

And they’ve got some numbers to back it up, mostly. WSU has only allowed four passes over 40 yards all season, and they’re one of just 30 teams that hasn’t given up a single pass over 50 yards. That’s a huge stat when Legree has five of those himself! But here’s the crack in the armor: WSU has still allowed 11 passes of 30-plus yards, which is tied for 129th nationally. That’s nearly 10% of all the passes they’ve allowed. So while they might be stopping the absolute moonshots, those 30-40 yarders are getting through. The question is, can they finally shut down Legree when he tries to stretch the field with those 40- and 50-yard bombs?

It’s Not Just Legree, Either

Even if WSU somehow manages to slow down Legree, the Beavers have shown they’ve got plenty of other weapons. Last week, an “outrageous” 14 players caught passes. Aeryn Hampton has 20 receptions for 245 yards, and tight ends Eric Olsen and DeCorion Temple each have at least 20 catches. Aaron Butler has four grabs for at least 20 yards himself. Hampton said it best, talking about their OC: “The underneath throws are going to be there. We got the best OC in the country; we’re going to be able to go deep if we want to.” These guys are confident they can challenge any defense vertically.

This Saturday, October 17, it’s Oregon State (4-2, 2-0 Pac-12) against Washington State (1-5, 0-2) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis at 3 p.m. PT on USA. Oregon State is an 18.5-point favorite. Can WSU’s secondary finally contain the nation’s most explosive receiver, or will Legree and the Beavers just keep doing what they do best and light up the scoreboard? You know I’ll be watching to see how this plays out!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.