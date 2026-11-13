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The Metro Conference is officially blowing up its roster, hitting a record 14 schools with the addition of Stonehill College, effective July 1, 2027. This move, announced Friday, marks another big grab for the Metro, coming at the expense of the Northeast Conference.

The Metro’s Aggressive Expansion Play

This isn’t just about Stonehill joining the party. The Metro has been on an absolute tear, expanding its footprint by poaching multiple schools from the NEC. Stonehill, located in North Easton, Mass., is the second NEC school in just three weeks to jump ship for the Metro. Le Moyne College in Syracuse is also making the switch for the 2027-28 season. And let’s not forget, Mount St. Mary’s, Merrimack, and Sacred Heart have all already bailed on the NEC for the Metro since 2022. Commissioner Travis Tellitocci is hyped, stating Stonehill has an “outstanding campus,” “excitement surrounding the development of Bogan Arena,” and a “clear vision for the future.” He sees them as an “institution on the rise,” committed to investing in their Division I athletics. Meanwhile, Fairfield is heading out of the Metro for the Coastal Athletic Association after this academic year, but the league is clearly focused on growth.

Stonehill’s Ascent and Arena Dreams

Stonehill isn’t new to making big moves. They kicked off their reclassification from Division II to Division I back in July 2022 and absolutely fast-tracked it, becoming full NCAA Division I active members by July 1, 2025. These Skyhawks were previously in the Division II Northeast 10 Conference, even having a rivalry with The College of Saint Rose, which sadly closed its doors in 2024. Talk about looking to the future: last May, Stonehill dropped news of a planned $50 million athletic facility upgrade, which includes a brand-new basketball and hockey arena. They’ve already locked in $22.5 million in commitments for that. For now, their men’s and women’s basketball teams, who went 12-21 and 12-18 last season respectively, are playing in the 1,560-capacity Merkert Gymnasium. They are also currently a Division I independent in hockey, which is a whole other ball game.

The Debate: Bold Vision or Questionable Strategy?

Siena president Chuck Seifert, who’s also chair of the Metro Council of Presidents, is all in. He believes Stonehill “embodies everything the Metro stands for” , academic excellence, strong faith-based values, and a commitment to D-I athletics. Seifert sees this as a “proactive and bold” move, especially with all the shifts happening across the NCAA, and says hitting 14 institutions strengthens their competitive landscape and New England footprint. But not everyone is giving it a standing ovation. Frank Ambrose, Siena’s advisor for revenue sharing and NIL strategy, is throwing some serious shade. He’s less than thrilled about adding another team from the NEC, which has historically been one of the lowest-rated conferences in D-I basketball. Ambrose isn’t convinced this strengthens men’s basketball or helps the Metro champion avoid the NCAA Tournament’s opening round, especially with the tournament expanding to 76 teams and those play-in games happening in Dayton and Wichita. He didn’t hold back, posting on X, “I’m sorry I just don’t see this as a net plus but the conference has been playing defense for years and our NET rating shows that.” He even wondered if Stonehill men’s basketball could be a “Merrimack add,” but the underlying question remains: what does this *really* do for the Metro?

What’s Next For The Metro Conference?

The Metro Conference is clearly on a mission to reshape itself, hitting a record 14 members by 2027-28. The big question now is whether this aggressive expansion will pay off with improved competitive standing and a stronger NET rating, or if Frank Ambrose’s concerns about adding more NEC schools will ultimately prove to be the real score. It’s a bold play, and the collegiate athletics world will be watching to see how this new-look Metro takes shape.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.