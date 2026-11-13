New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is close to clearing the concussion protocol, and coach Aaron Glenn fully expects to have him in the lineup Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson missed the Jets’ game last Sunday at Kansas City after he injured his head against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago, and frankly, the offense felt it. Glenn, when pressed about Wilson playing, left no room for doubt, simply stating: “I am confident in that.”

A Much-Needed Boost for the Offense

Wilson’s return could not come at a better time for a Jets squad struggling mightily at 2-7, having dropped four in a row. This is huge, especially going up against the AFC East rival Bills, who are currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the best record in the NFL at a stunning 7-1. If Wilson plays, it would mark the first time the Geno Smith-led offense has both Wilson and running back Breece Hall in the lineup at the same time since Week 3. Hall, you’ll remember, just got back last week after missing five games with a quadriceps injury. Wilson is a total game-changer, leading the team with 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns. He’d been frustrated with inconsistent usage from offensive coordinator Frank Reich, but both Reich and Glenn have insisted they’re focusing on improving that. His presence is absolutely vital for a Jets team that will likely need to try and keep pace with the Bills, who are tearing up the league, leading in both points per game and total yardage.

Full Roster, One Ball

On top of Wilson’s expected return, rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who was limited this week with an ankle issue, is also expected to play. This means the Jets could roll out a full wide receiver corps with Wilson, Cooper, Adonai Mitchell, and Isaiah Williams. Add in Hall and fellow running back Braelon Allen, plus all five tight ends, including Kenyon Sadiq and Mason Taylor, and suddenly the offense has some serious weapons. Coach Glenn acknowledged the depth, saying, “I mean, it’s good to see all those men getting a chance to be on the field.” He did throw in a little reality check, though: “But I will continue to say that there’s only one ball. I wish there was more than that because those guys are extremely talented and they have the capabilities of making not just big plays, but sustaining drives for us by the way they operate.” Glenn made it clear he’s looking forward to seeing them out there, and he knows they are, too. And you know Geno Smith is pumped, right?

On the defensive side, there’s more good news. Glenn said edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle), defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (ankle), and cornerbacks Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (illness) and Nahshon Wright (back) are all expected to suit up Sunday. The only player officially ruled out is backup linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin). Rookie safety VJ Payne (knee) is still on the mend from injured reserve, with his 21-day practice window open for another week before the Jets need to activate him or place him on season-ending IR.

So, the Jets are facing a monstrous challenge against the NFL’s best. With Garrett Wilson back and Coach Glenn’s confidence ringing loud, all eyes will be on how this offense performs. Can they finally ignite and snap this losing streak? It’s going to be a must-watch showdown.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.