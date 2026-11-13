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The Eagles kicked off the 2026 NFL season with a whopping seven players voted as captains, but as they head into their Week 10 bye, that number has plummeted to just four on the active roster. It’s absolutely wild how different this team looks after just half a campaign, especially considering the current seven-game losing streak that has defined their season.

The Captain Exodus Hits Hard

This isn’t just a few minor tweaks. Three of their original seven captains are gone from the active roster completely. We’re talking about key players, folks. Lane Johnson, an absolute staple, retired. Jalen Hurts, their signal-caller, is out indefinitely with a serious issue, blood clots. And to top it off, Jordan Davis, a big presence on that defensive line, was traded away to the Jaguars. This kind of turnover at the leadership level, especially so early, is a massive blow to any team trying to navigate a new system, let alone one spiraling like this.

Leadership from the Sidelines

Even the captains who are technically still on the team haven’t been able to consistently lead on the field. DeVonta Smith, a huge part of their offense, has only played in four games and hasn’t seen action since Week 6. Saquon Barkley, brought in to be a game-changer, missed two games with an injury, came back in Week 7 on a pitch count, then immediately suffered a new back injury and has been on a closely monitored snap count ever since. Even Zack Baun missed a game with a concussion. When your leaders are stuck watching from the sidelines, how are the new schemes supposed to gel? How do you build consistency when the guys meant to shepherd the system aren’t even out there?

Mailata: The Lone Anchor in a Sinking Ship

All of this chaos leaves Jordan Mailata as the *only* captain still on the active roster to have played every single one of the team’s nine games and, get this, *every single offensive snap* in 2026. That All-Pro left tackle’s voice and presence is more critical now than ever before. He’s got to hold down an offensive line that’s full of younger, inexperienced players and has fallen to one of the worst units in the league. This season has been a huge disappointment for Philadelphia, no question. The team’s dealt with a brutal list of injuries on both sides of the ball, and it’s clear there’s been zero consistency on offense, which has completely stifled any chance for their new scheme to actually develop.

The players voted those seven guys as captains at the start for a reason. Their leadership was supposed to be the backbone for a new era in Philly. Instead, they’re down to four, reeling from a seven-game skid, and desperately needing new blood to step up during this bye week if they have any hope of salvaging something, anything, from this absolutely brutal season.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleeding Green Nation.