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It’s Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, and if you’re leaning on conventional wisdom for your fantasy lineup, the SportsLine model just dropped some truth that’s gonna mess with your head. This proven computer model, which has crushed human experts in fantasy football for seasons, especially on big ranking differences, is telling us to completely rethink some major plays. We’re talking about the kind of intel that separates league winners from the rest of the pack. This thing simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, so you know it’s not messing around.

The Model Is Calling Jordan Love’s Bluff

Here’s the stunner that’s gonna have everyone talking: Green Bay’s Jordan Love, who is literally leading the NFL in passing yards and ranks third in both passing touchdowns and positional Fantasy points, isn’t even cracking the top 15 at quarterback this week in the SportsLine model’s rankings. You read that right. Love is the QB3 in fantasy, but the model is slamming the brakes on his Week 10 production.

Why? It’s all about the matchup. Love is facing the Minnesota Vikings, who boast the league’s top defense. Remember Week 1? Love’s only multi-turnover game of the entire season came against these same Vikings. And it gets worse: Minnesota has been an absolute nightmare for opposing signal-callers, allowing the fewest Fantasy points to QBs. The last seven quarterbacks they’ve faced have all managed one or fewer touchdowns, whether passing or rushing. If you’re banking on Love, the model says proceed with extreme caution. This could be the move that costs you your week.

Audric Estime Is Your Sneaky Week 10 Gem

On the flip side of that surprising Love call, the model is absolutely buzzing about Saints running back Audric Estime. This guy was started in just 3% of leagues last week, but the model has him projected as a top-25 Fantasy RB for Week 10. That’s a huge leap, and it’s because Estime has climbed to the top of the New Orleans depth chart with Travis Etienne still on IR.

When a guy like Estime pops up like this, it’s exactly where the SportsLine model shines. It’s been ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs in the past. If you’re looking for that under-the-radar play that could give you an edge, Estime is the name to watch. He’s the kind of high-upside, low-ownership guy who can swing your entire matchup.

Who Else Should You Be Watching?

Beyond those big two, the model has some other key insights for Week 10. With Puka Nacua (knee) and Michael Wilson (neck) battling injuries, and four teams on bye this week (up from two last week), the wide receiver pool is definitely feeling shallower. This is where you gotta look at the matchups.

Tennessee’s defense has been extremely generous to wideouts, which makes guys like Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas incredibly valuable as fantasy streamers or sleeper picks, especially with the Jaguars visiting the Titans. Also, keep an eye on teams like the Colts and Cardinals, whose receiver depth charts are looking completely different than what they started the season with. Being dialed into these stats and data is exactly how you cut through the anxiety of setting your Week 10 lineup.

It’s clear: Week 10 is shaping up to be a wild one for fantasy. If you want to make sure your lineup is set with the absolute best advice, you need to check out the full Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine’s proven model. Don’t leave your season to chance, get the intel you need to make the right calls.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.