Pittsburgh Steelers logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Cincinnati Bengals are on a ridiculous four-game winning streak right now, scoring at least 30 points in every single one of those games, a feat they haven’t pulled off since 1997. But forget all that momentum, because Week 10 is about to hit them with a scheduling nightmare no team in NFL history has ever survived when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Brutal Truth About the Bye Week Advantage

Talk about a setup: the Bengals are fresh off an international game. Their opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, gets to roll into Week 10 after a bye week. This isn’t just some minor annoyance, folks. This exact scenario has played out five times in NFL history, and the team coming back from the international game? They’re a brutal 0-5 against the team that was just chilling on their bye. And if you’re thinking “maybe it’s just bad luck,” the 0-4-1 record against the spread tells you this disadvantage is absolutely real.

The NFL usually tries to avoid this kind of mess, but apparently, they threw their hands up this year. Five teams got stuck with this brutal setup: the Eagles, the Bengals, the Lions, the Vikings, and the 49ers. The Eagles already played their game, and guess what? They lost.

History Shows This Is a Nightmare

This ain’t some new phenomenon, either. We’ve seen this play out over the last decade, and it always ends the same way.

Back in 2011, the Bills were 5-2, riding high after a 23-0 win in Canada. They came back home as 2.5-point favorites against the Jets, who were coming off a bye. The result? A crushing 27-11 loss for Buffalo.

Then in 2016, the Texans got screwed. Not only did they play a Monday night game in Mexico City in Week 11, meaning short rest, but they then had to face the Chargers in Week 12, who were coming off their bye. The Chargers led by 11 in the fourth quarter and won 21-13. Even as 2.5-point underdogs, the Texans couldn’t hang.

Fast forward to 2021: the Dolphins were in London for Week 6, then faced the Falcons, who had a Week 6 bye. Miami fought back from a 20-7 deficit in the third, but ultimately lost 30-28 on a field goal as time expired.

And just last season, in 2025, the Browns were shipped off to London in Week 5. They faced these same Steelers who were coming off a bye and lost 23-9. It’s a pattern, pure and simple. This isn’t about skill or momentum; it’s about an unfair hand dealt by the schedule makers.

So, while the Bengals have been red hot, history is screaming that Week 10 against the Steelers is an uphill battle like no other. Can they be the first team to defy this bizarre NFL curse? Every snap against Pittsburgh will be a fight against not just their rivals, but against a scheduling disadvantage that no team has ever overcome. Get ready, because this one’s going to be wild, and the odds are stacked.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.