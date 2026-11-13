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The San Francisco 49ers are turning nearly every trip inside the 20-yard line into a touchdown, hitting a ridiculous 84.6 percent conversion rate this season. That number is not just good, it is historic, blowing past the second-highest team in the league by more than 12 percent. This kind of efficiency is why their offense has been absolutely humming, sitting in the top five for most efficiency metrics and points per game.

Another Level of Red Zone Dominance

This red zone efficiency isn’t new for Kyle Shanahan’s crew, but this year it’s different. Remember their Super Bowl campaign back in 2023? They led the NFL, converting over two-thirds of their opportunities. Then came the “down year” in 2024, where they slipped to 14th. Last season, they were back in the top five, converting over 65 percent of red zone drives into touchdowns. Now, in 2026, they have cranked it up to an entirely new level. They are still averaging 3.3 red zone drives a game, so it’s not like they are just getting fewer chances. This is full-on, relentless scoring. Brock Purdy is having an MVP-level season, and Shanahan’s play-calling is, yet again, a problem for defenses.

Kubiak’s Insights and Kittle’s Clutch Hands

So, what is the secret sauce? Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak pointed right to the run game. He said, “One, I think we’ve been pretty effective running the ball down there.” According to Kubiak, a successful red zone offense has to start with running the football. When you can run effectively, you avoid those brutal tough passing situations. That means more goal-to-go, more second-and-short, and third-and-manageable plays, which are much easier to execute. He mentioned that getting bogged down in third-and-long in the red zone is brutal because there is just no space.

Kubiak also credited having Mike Evans, calling him a “big target, who’s a fade target, who you can win in isolations,” which has been huge for them. And of course, having a scrambling quarterback like Purdy, a guy who can make plays with his legs, really helps. Put all those things together, and you get this kind of success, but Kubiak knows they have to keep pushing, keep studying every week, and put in the right plans for the guys to execute. As for pass catchers, George Kittle has been a total weapon inside the 20, ranking eighth in the NFL with eight catches for 51 yards and three touchdowns in the red zone. He is also third in the league in receptions inside the 10-yard line, snagging five catches for 16 yards and three scores.

The 49ers are clearly locked in on offense, and that red zone number is a huge reason why they are winning games. They’ve found a way to not just be good, but historically good, at the most crucial part of the field.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Niners Nation.