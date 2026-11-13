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The New England Patriots are staring down a huge Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions in Germany, and finally, there is a glimmer of good news on the injury front. Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday, including ESPN’s Mike Reiss, that he feels “pretty good” about how A.J. Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson are progressing. This update is massive, especially with their offensive struggles this season.

The ‘Pretty Good’ Update That Matters

Look, it has been a tough ride for the Patriots’ offense, and injuries have been a big part of it. TreVeyon Henderson is still out, no change there. But the big question marks were Brown and Stevenson. Reiss confirmed that both Brown, the star wide receiver, and Stevenson, the running back, are officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Vrabel’s “pretty good” assessment came right before Friday’s practice when he was asked about their chances of playing. This is not a guarantee, of course, and it would not shock anyone if they sat out another game. But the fact that they have not been ruled out, and their coach sounds optimistic? That is a real shot for them to suit up.

Stakes Are Sky-High for Week 10

Why is this such a big deal for New England? Simple: they desperately need a win. The Buffalo Bills are absolutely running away with the AFC East, leaving the Patriots in a tough spot. This game against the Lions is not just another game, it is a crucial one before they head into their Week 11 bye. Imagine facing a Lions defense without your top running back. If Stevenson cannot go, Corey Kiner becomes the lead back, which is “far from ideal” as the source puts it. While the offense has functioned without Brown at times this season, having both of these playmakers on the field would be a huge boost. It is that simple. They need all hands on deck to get this W before the bye week gives them a chance to regroup.

So, the clock is ticking for Sunday’s kickoff in Germany. Brown and Stevenson are not confirmed, but they are not ruled out either. The Week 11 bye might tempt the team to play it safe, but with how much is riding on this Week 10 matchup, if they are healthy enough to go, you know they will be out there. This is a must-watch game for what it means for the Patriots’ season.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.