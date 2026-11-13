New England Patriots logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The New England Patriots are gearing up for their international clash against the Detroit Lions in Germany, and they’re bringing a whopping nine questionable players with them. Among them are two absolute game-changers: running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver A.J. Brown, both battling knee issues. What’s wild is Stevenson, who was reportedly facing a multiweek absence because of a knee tendon issue, made the trip to Munich after sitting out Wednesday’s walkthrough. Talk about ahead of schedule!

Stevenson and Brown: Battling Back, Or Barely Hanging On?

Stevenson’s presence in Germany is a massive, surprising development. After initial reports suggested he’d be out for weeks, seeing him log back-to-back limited practices at the FC Bayern Munich training ground and then hop on that overseas flight is huge. The guy has been a workhorse this season, racking up 128 combined carries and catches for 657 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage. If he’s truly ahead of schedule, that’s a shot of adrenaline for a Patriots offense that needs it.

Then there’s A.J. Brown. The June trade acquisition has been through it. He landed on injured reserve in September with a high ankle sprain, missed two weeks of practices and starts, and now a knee issue has flared up. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, but his Patriots stay has only seen him grab nine receptions for 101 yards. He’s been a partial participant in three straight sessions, and getting him even close to 100% would be a massive boost, especially with the team sitting at 5-4.

Injuries Piling Up for Both Sides Ahead of Allianz Arena Kickoff

The Patriots’ injury woes don’t stop with their star skill players. They’ve already ruled out three before the trip. Running back TreVeyon Henderson, the No. 38 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, is missing his third straight game due to an illness. That’s a blow to the backfield depth. They’re also without starting left guard Ben Brown and outside cornerback Carlton Davis III, both out with knee injuries that popped up during their brutal 45-27 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers last weekend. That’s three starters down, and they’ve got fullback Reggie Gilliam, tight end Cameron Latu, offensive linemen Walter Rouse and Greg Van Roten, cornerback Charles Woods, and safeties Kevin Byard III and Brenden Schooler also listed as questionable. Greg Van Roten, a veteran of 147 NFL games, is one of two candidates who could return from injured reserve before Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, which could open up a 53-man roster spot.

The 6-2 Lions, under head coach Dan Campbell, aren’t immune to the injury bug either. They’ve ruled out three players: center Cade Mays (ankle), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), and safety Kerby Joseph (knee, PUP return). On the questionable side, they’ve got running back Sione Vaki (ankle) and star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib).

This Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff at Allianz Arena is shaping up to be a game where depth and grit will be tested. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has his hands full navigating these injuries against a tough Lions squad. Keeping an eye on those questionable tags, especially for Stevenson and Brown, is going to be everything.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pats Pulpit.