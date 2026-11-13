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It’s official, folks: Philip Rivers is the new head coach at NC State. This one felt like it was written in the stars, you know? For weeks, every single industry source talking about the Wolfpack job started and ended with Rivers and his alma mater. You gotta figure this is a massive move to get those donors fired up, pump some serious feel-good vibes into the program, and spark some excitement, both in Raleigh and across the country. Plus, his son Gunner is committed to play quarterback there, keeping that Rivers QB legacy going strong. Talk about a story!

Rivers’ Path to the Sidelines

Now, while this move feels like destiny, let’s look at Rivers’ coaching resume. It’s… short. Before this gig, he mostly coached at the high school level. Yeah, he had that brief comeback stint quarterbacking the Colts, and he even interviewed for the Buffalo Bills job last year, but that’s about it. It’s part of a growing trend in college football where schools snap up big-name former NFL stars to lead their teams, despite those stars having pretty thin coaching résumés. It’s a bold strategy, Cotton, let’s see if it pays off. Oh, and get this: ESPN even reported that CBS Sports analyst Russell Wilson interviewed for the job too. Wild!

The Ex-NFL Coach Rollercoaster: Deion’s Sizzle, Dilfer’s Flop

So, how have these other ex-NFL legends, the ones we remember tearing it up on Sundays, fared when they take over college programs with limited experience? The track record, honestly, isn’t exactly shining. Take Deion Sanders, for example, over at Colorado and Jackson State. His overall record stands at 46-33, and it’s been a whole lot more sizzle than steak in the end. He started off hot at Jackson State, snagging back-to-back Celebration Bowl appearances with his son Shedeur at QB and Travis Hunter doing his two-way phenom thing. He lit up the FBS when he first got to Colorado with aggressive transfer portal moves and an improbable 3-1 start. But then they crashed hard, finishing 1-8 to end that season at 4-8. They rebounded in 2024 with Hunter’s Heisman season and a legit run at the Big 12 title. But 2025 and 2026? Poor results, and they’re currently sitting at a rough 3-6. On-field screw-ups, like special teams woes and multiple quarterback changes, have been a weekly companion to all the off-field drama.

Then you’ve got Trent Dilfer at UAB. Woof. He never really got going and ended up getting fired midway through 2025 with a 9-21 record. He took over a UAB program that Bill Clark had built into a winner, with six straight winning seasons, and Dilfer’s only experience before that was high school coaching in Tennessee. He almost immediately alienated high school coaches in his new state. Remember that classic gaffe after a 2024 loss? He quipped, “It’s not like this is freakin’ Alabama,” trying to justify his grandson chilling next to him during a press conference. Yeah, the fan base did not love that.

Rivers is stepping into a similar situation, but with even higher expectations. Can he defy history? We’re all watching to see if this “destiny” move turns into a championship run or another cautionary tale. It’s a huge gamble for NC State, and Rivers is about to find out just how tough this college coaching game really is.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.