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Tait Reynolds is delivering way more than just passing yards for Clemson, making big-time runs that are sealing wins and turning heads. The freshman quarterback has been clutch in consecutive road victories, helping the Tigers snatch wins from Florida State and Syracuse when they absolutely needed it. This guy isn’t just throwing the ball, he’s putting the team on his back, literally.

Reynolds’ Legs: The Real MVPs Against FSU and Syracuse

Look, the numbers from the Syracuse game tell a story, but it is not the whole picture. Reynolds threw for 161 yards and had an interception, which isn’t exactly lighting it up. But then you see he added 61 rushing yards and, get this, picked up multiple first downs on Clemson’s final possession to lock down that 18-13 victory. That’s game management, clutch play, whatever you want to call it. He closed it out. A week earlier against Florida State? He busted out a massive 79-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers some serious breathing room after FSU got within five points. Clemson ended up winning that one 36-24. ESPN analyst Billy Tucker even called that FSU performance Reynolds’ best of the season, and you can see why. When the passing game isn’t clicking, his legs are the difference makers.

A Freshman QB Thrust Into The Spotlight And Delivering

It’s easy to forget Reynolds wasn’t even the starter to begin with. Billy Tucker was right to highlight the tough spot Reynolds landed in. After Christopher Vizzina went down with an injury against Georgia Southern, Clemson had to turn to the true freshman. Reynolds stepped in, helped finish that GSU game, and then took over as the official starter against North Carolina. He’s been the guy ever since, rolling up seven starts across nine total appearances. His season stats? He’s got 1,446 passing yards with three touchdown passes against four interceptions, completing 64.6 percent of his throws. But don’t forget the ground game: another 310 yards and two touchdowns on the run. Sure, there’s plenty of room for that passing attack to tighten up, but his recent play has been critical, helping the Tigers claw their way to a 6-3 overall record and a respectable 4-2 in ACC play.

His impressive debut season has earned Reynolds a spot on ESPN’s updated ranking of top freshmen, landing him at No. 25 on the 40-player list. He was three spots higher on October’s shorter, 25-player list, but just being on a expanded list like this shows he’s making a name for himself.

Clemson needs to keep this momentum rolling. They’ll host Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium this Saturday. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. on The CW. With their record now at 6-3, every game from here on out is massive. Can Reynolds keep providing that crucial spark with his legs, even if the passing game needs to catch up? We’re about to find out.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.