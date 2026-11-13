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Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black could be on the move before the NBA’s trade deadline hits in February, according to Sam Amick over at The Athletic. The Magic are only $2.5 million shy of the dreaded second apron threshold, a financial tightrope that’s making it seriously tough for them to lock Black into a long-term deal. Black, who is just 22 years old, couldn’t get an extension agreement this summer, and now he’s staring down restricted free agency after this season.

The Money Crunch and Unanswered Questions

This financial squeeze is exactly why rival executives are already sniffing around, wondering if Black “might eventually be available.” It makes total sense, right? With so little wiggle room, how can Orlando make a sizable commitment to Black when he’s due for a new contract? It’s a classic NBA dilemma. Interestingly, team and league sources with knowledge of the Magic’s thinking have “pushed back” on the idea of a Black trade, Amick reported. They probably want to keep the focus off the trade chatter while they try to fix things on the court.

Rough Start, Big Contracts, Big Choices

The Magic’s season hasn’t exactly been stellar so far. They stumbled out of the gate and kicked off the 2026-27 season with a rough 4-7 record. When you combine that rocky start with their already significant contracts, Black’s situation gets even more complicated. Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, and Jalen Suggs are all on long-term deals, each pulling in over $30 million annually. That’s a huge chunk of change already committed. If Orlando decides to become one of those teams looking to offload players for draft capital, Black would absolutely be one of their top candidates. It’s a tough spot for the Magic, no doubt.

With the February trade deadline looming, all eyes are going to be on Orlando. Can they turn their season around and find a way to make the numbers work for Anthony Black? Or will the financial pressure and their early struggles force their hand, making Black the centerpiece of a trade for draft picks? It’s a fascinating situation to watch unfold.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.