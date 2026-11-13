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The Los Angeles Lakers are absolutely *on fire*, riding a seven-game win streak straight to the top of the league with an 11-2 record. Yeah, you heard that right, 11-2, and they were the first squad in the entire league to even hit 13 games played this early season. Forget the whispers about an “easy” schedule based on who they played, this early slate was an absolute grinder, a physical toll that left guys like Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves battered after their first extended road trip.

The Early Grind Was No Joke

Seriously, this wasn’t some cruise control start. The schedule makers threw everything at them, packing in three back-to-backs and multiple stretches of three games in four nights and five games in seven nights. That’s *insane* for early season, but you know what? They came out of it with more answers than questions, and that’s saying something. We saw them pull out wins against legit teams like Detroit, Atlanta, Portland, and Toronto. And talk about clutch: they survived potential trap games even when Dončić or Reaves were sidelined. Coach Redick wasn’t wrong when he said the biggest takeaway was, “this is a great group of guys who really enjoy playing together and really enjoy playing for each other.” He also kept it real, admitting, “But we got a lot of work to do and we got to keep getting better.” That’s the mindset you need when you’ve already weathered a storm like that.

The Calm Before the Storm?

For surviving that early season gauntlet, the Lakers are getting a bit of a breather. They’re enjoying their first three-day break of the season right now, which is huge for getting some travel out of the way from Milwaukee and actually getting a practice in at El Segundo. But don’t get it twisted, this isn’t vacation time. This is their runway, a chance to really ramp up before the *real* tests drop. Up next, they’re squaring off against Phoenix on Sunday. The Suns are sitting at 5-6, fresh off a much-needed win against Charlotte. Their start hasn’t been stellar, but they’re still one of the more talented teams under .500 that the Lakers have faced. After Phoenix, it’s four home games in seven days against the Hornets (4-8), Utah (1-11, twice!), and Sacramento (1-10). Including the Suns, the combined record of their opponents up until Thanksgiving is a wild 11-35. This is a golden opportunity to stack some more wins and get ready.

November’s Real Gauntlet Looms Large

Because once Thanksgiving hits, folks, it’s a completely different ballgame. The end of November brings a brutal three-game gauntlet against San Antonio, Memphis, and Houston. And these aren’t just any teams, the Spurs are only half a game behind L.A. in the standings, the Rockets are just 1.5 games back, and the Grizzlies are a mere three games behind. This is where the league takes notice. According to ESPN’s Relative Percent Index (RPI), which ranks teams based on schedule strength, the Lakers are already fifth in the league. But check this: Houston is *first* in RPI, San Antonio is sixth, and Memphis sits at 17th. This stretch is going to show us exactly what this Lakers squad is made of. Can they maintain that top spot against rivals breathing down their neck? Sunday’s game against Phoenix kicks off a pivotal run, but everyone’s eyes are already on that late-November showdown. It’s going to be a wild ride.

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Originally reported by Silver Screen and Roll.