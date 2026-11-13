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Philip Rivers, the former star quarterback who lit up the league for years, is officially heading back to his old stomping grounds. NC State announced Friday that it has hired Rivers as its next head coach, signing him to a five-year deal. This isn’t just a homecoming, folks, this is a statement.

The Prodigal Son Returns to Lead the Pack

Rivers, an absolute legend, is taking over the top job at his alma mater. Think about that for a second: a guy who quarterbacked at the highest level for so long is now stepping into the head coaching role where he once played. It’s a huge shift, a massive vote of confidence from NC State, giving him a full five years to build something special. The official announcement dropped on Friday, November 13, 2026, setting the stage for what could be a seismic change in the college football landscape.

What Comes Next for Rivers and NC State

While the ink is dry on the five-year contract, Rivers isn’t officially in front of the cameras just yet. He is set for a formal introduction into his new role at a private event scheduled for Monday. This is where he will lay out his vision, talk about his plans for the program, and really kick off this new chapter. It is going to be exciting to see what a mind like Rivers’ can bring to the sidelines for his old team.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.