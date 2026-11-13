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The Wolfpack is getting its legend back! Philip Rivers, the former NC State and NFL quarterback, has officially signed on as the new head coach for NC State Football. This isn’t just a coaching hire, it’s a homecoming, with the school announcing the move Friday morning.

The Legend Returns Home

Think about it, seventeen seasons in the NFL after being a total beast at NC State. Rivers isn’t just some dude, his jersey number 17 was retired way back in 2013, a full decade after he wrapped up his four years as the starting quarterback. He threw for a ridiculous 13,484 yards, 95 touchdowns, and only 34 interceptions, even finishing seventh in Heisman Trophy voting as a senior. The dude *is* NC State football. While he hasn’t coached at the college level before, he’s been cutting his teeth at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama since 2021, even after a brief unretirement to play for the Indianapolis Colts last year.

Why Rivers Is The Guy

NC State’s McMurray Family Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan didn’t pull any punches, saying Rivers “is one of one and the right person to lead NC State Football into its next era.” Corrigan wasn’t just talking about the stats, he was hyped about Rivers’ “exceptional leadership ability, his character, the way he connects with people and his vision for this program.” Rivers signed a five-year deal, according to ESPN, and he’s ready to roll. He said he’s “humbled and honored,” feeling like he’s “coming home.” He threw down the gauntlet, too, stating, “I gave it everything I had here as a player for 51 games and I will give it everything I have as the coach. There’s no denying that this is going to take hard work, but we’re not scared of hard.”

Shaking Up The Program With A Family Affair

This move comes after a significant shake-up, with longtime NC State head coach Dave Doeren getting fired in late October during his fourteenth season. Doeren was a program legend himself, the winningest coach in NC State history with a 95-70 record, and the fourth-longest-tenured coach in the FBS when he was let go. What’s wild is Rivers wasn’t the only former NFL quarterback interviewing for the job; Russell Wilson, who also played at NC State, was in the mix earlier in November. But the biggest “holy smokes” moment? Rivers’ son, Gunner Rivers, a four-star quarterback, committed to the Wolfpack’s 2027 recruiting class last year. Talk about a family affair, Gunner is set to join the program, adding another layer of excitement to this homecoming.

So, Philip Rivers is back in the building, ready to usher in what the athletic director called a “next era” for NC State Football. With his track record as a player, his expressed dedication, and his own son set to join the program, Wolfpack Nation has a ton to look forward to. This isn’t just about winning games, it’s about rebuilding a legacy with one of their own leading the charge. Get ready, NC State, the Rivers era has officially begun.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.