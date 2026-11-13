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Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders’ No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner, is set to make his first NFL start this week, and he’s doing it against our Seattle Seahawks. This isn’t just a regular game, folks; it’s a historic moment in a season already packed with quarterback drama.

The League’s QB Carousel Is Spinning Wild, and We’re In Its Path

This season has been absolutely wild for quarterbacks, especially the rookies getting unexpected snaps. We’ve seen undrafted guys like Jalon Daniels step up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Baker Mayfield got hurt, and Joe Fagnano got the call for the Baltimore Ravens with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley sidelined. Even a seventh-rounder, Athan Kaliakmanis for the Washington Commanders, made an appearance. But this week? This week is something else. We’ve got three quarterbacks, including Mendoza, making their first starts and etching their names into the NFL record books.

Beyond Mendoza facing our Seahawks, rookie third-rounder Carson Beck is making his NFL debut for the Arizona Cardinals, and 2025 sixth-rounder Kyle McCord is debuting as the Miami Dolphins’ starter. If all three of them actually start, that means 50 quarterbacks will have made at least one start through Week 10 this season. That’s tied for the second-most in the past 20 seasons, just one shy of the 51 QBs who started through Week 10 in 2019. It gets even crazier: Beck and McCord’s simultaneous debuts as starters mark only the second time (excluding Week 1 and the 1987 players’ strike) that multiple quarterbacks have debuted as starters in the same week, with the last time being in 2019 with Drew Lock and David Blough. Mendoza, Beck, and McCord also form only the third trio in the past 30 seasons to make their first career starts in the same week. Starting between Week 10 and Week 13 isn’t easy for these rookies; since 2000, 158 QBs have started as rookies, but only 22 made their first start in that late-season window. Out of those 22, only five actually won their debut. Talk about tough odds!

Mendoza’s Big Moment: A Heisman Winner’s Baptism by Fire

Mendoza was a massive deal coming out of college, drafted No. 1 overall in April. This dude was a Heisman winner and led Indiana to a College Football National Championship, going an undefeated 16-0 in his final collegiate year. His college stats were absolutely ridiculous: 72.0% completion, 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Insane numbers, right?

He’s getting his shot now because Kirk Cousins got traded from Sin City to the Minnesota Vikings. While this is his first *start*, it’s not his first time touching an NFL field. He actually played in garbage time during the Raiders’ 45-17 shellacking by the New England Patriots in Week 5. He came in and immediately went 5-for-5 on his first drive, finishing the game 6-of-8 for 48 yards. The Raiders are sitting at 4-5 right now. Any team that takes a QB first overall obviously sees him as the long-term solution, but getting there doesn’t always happen overnight, especially when you’re thrown into the fire mid-season.

This game is a massive moment for Fernando Mendoza, a true baptism by fire. For our Seattle Seahawks, it’s a chance to make a statement against a highly-touted rookie making his historic first start. Get ready, Emerald City!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.