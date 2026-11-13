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Eight people are heading to prison, and another two are facing hefty fines, all thanks to a wild mass brawl involving MMA stars Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili at an Abu Dhabi hotel on Wednesday. This wasn’t some minor scuffle, folks. The fallout has been swift and brutal, with serious consequences raining down on everyone involved.

Jail Time, Huge Fines, and Deportation: The Brawl’s Fallout Is Real

The incident went down in Abu Dhabi, starting with Nurmagomedov, the Russian PFL lightweight champion, reportedly slapping Dvalishvili, a Georgian fighter and former UFC bantamweight champion, from behind. You know what happens next: chaos. A full-blown fight erupted between the two and members of their teams. Abu Dhabi police wasted no time, making 10 arrests, and now all 10 defendants have been convicted.

The judicial department in Abu Dhabi hit six of the defendants with a hefty six months in prison, a massive £62,000 fine each, and an order for deportation once their sentences are served. Their crime? “Disturbing public security, causing panic and endangering lives.” Two other defendants got the exact same punishment, but for “violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl.” And the remaining two? They were slapped with £10,200 fines for “disturbing public security and assaulting others.” Yeah, this wasn’t just a slap on the wrist.

Dvalishvili’s Bloody Face and Dana White’s “Bunch of Idiots” Rant

Despite all that, there’s a silver lining for one of the main combatants. Merab Dvalishvili, 35, has been released from custody, with Real American Freestyle (RAF) co-founder Chad Bronstein confirming his return and thanking Abu Dhabi authorities for their professionalism. Dvalishvili, who is still scheduled to compete at an RAF event in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday against Brazilian Marlon Moraes, released a video after the incident. His face was bloodied, and he didn’t hold back, calling Nurmagomedov, 28, and his team “snakes.” Talk about throwing shade.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov is in Abu Dhabi to support his brother Umar, who was set to compete against American Urijah Faber at Saturday’s event. Nurmagomedov, the reigning PFL lightweight champion, is currently out of contract after his last win in July and has been heavily linked with a switch to the UFC. But after this mess? UFC President Dana White hasn’t spoken to the Russian, and White called the whole altercation “ridiculous” and “stupid,” referring to the participants as “a bunch of idiots.” Ouch. It’s a bad look when the biggest name in MMA drops that kind of heat. This isn’t the first time these two teams have clashed, either. A previous altercation at an RAF event in July, according to UFC champion Islam Makhachev, may have been the spark that led to Wednesday’s explosion.

Merab Dvalishvili is still set to compete against Marlon Moraes this Saturday, but the shadow of this brawl is massive. Usman Nurmagomedov’s potential move to the UFC? It’s all up in the air now, especially with Dana White publicly ripping into the whole situation. This isn’t just about two fighters; it’s about setting a standard, and right now, the standard looks pretty messy.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.