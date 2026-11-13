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Asher O’Donnell has signed a fresh two-year deal with the Huddersfield Giants, keeping the Australian second row with the Super League club. This isn’t a casual extension, either; the 23-year-old is a solid presence, and getting him locked down for the next couple of seasons is a strong move for their future.

O’Donnell’s Impact on the Field

Last season, O’Donnell really showed what he’s made of, hitting the field for 16 appearances in the Super League. He even snagged two tries, which, let’s be honest, is always a good boost from a second row player. He’s clearly got game, and the Giants definitely know it. His consistent presence on the pitch means a lot for the squad.

What This Deal Means for Huddersfield

O’Donnell himself is absolutely buzzing about it. He told the club’s website, “I’m stoked to be here. The club are really building something, we have a good group of lads and a great group of staff, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the next few years hold.” That’s the kind of buy-in you want from your key players, right? He sees the vision, he’s feeling the squad’s energy, and he’s ready to put in the work. It sounds like a team with real momentum and a clear path forward. And hey, Cozza also locked in a new one-year deal at Huddersfield, too. Consistency across the board is key, folks!

So, with O’Donnell secured and clearly bought into the project, Huddersfield is making some smart moves. What’s next for the Giants? They’re building, and with players like O’Donnell leading the charge, the next few years are definitely looking interesting. Keep an eye on them.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.