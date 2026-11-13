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Wyndham Clark just dropped a massive truth bomb about Jackson Koivun, calling the 21-year-old an “awesome” kid and a “secret weapon” after watching him dominate at the Presidents Cup back in September. That’s some serious praise from a two-time US Open winner, and it totally sets the stage for what Koivun could do next.

Koivun’s Unbeaten Streak That Shocked the Cup

Listen, the United States won the Presidents Cup at Medinah, 17-13, but don’t let that final score fool you. It was way tighter than anyone predicted. While Clark himself admitted he struggled for his best form that week, Koivun was absolutely lights out for Team USA. The kid went completely unbeaten, winning two of his three matches and halving one more. That’s a ridiculous run for anyone, especially for a 21-year-old making such a huge impression. Clark got a firsthand look at how Koivun handles his business, both on and off the course, and it clearly left an impact.

Clark Breaks Down Koivun’s ‘Secret Weapon’ Mentality

Koivun has made it clear he’s gunning for a spot on the US Ryder Cup team in 2027 at Adare Manor, and after that Presidents Cup showing, he’s practically guaranteed to be there. But what does a guy who’s already reached the pinnacle of the sport think about Koivun’s chances? Clark didn’t hold back during an appearance on the Dan on Golf YouTube channel. “No, he’s a kid,” Clark insisted, “I tell you what, I have nothing but praise for that kid. He’s so talented. Obviously, he showed it off at the Presidents Cup.” Clark then laid out exactly why Koivun is such a threat: “A lot of people asked a lot of us what we thought of his pick and I said it somewhere, I was like, ‘He’s our secret weapon.’ Because I think, you know, he’s a young kid that has nothing to lose. No pressure, really.” He even pointed out the pressure on seasoned veterans like Si Woo Kim, who faced Koivun: “You don’t want to lose to the kid, right? And sure enough, that’s what happens. So, yeah, nothing but respect for him.” Clark wrapped it up simply, “He is a kid, but I love the kid. He’s awesome. He’s gonna have a lot of success out here.”

This isn’t just a casual compliment. That’s a full-on, ringing endorsement from a major champion. It’s going to be insane to watch Koivun on the PGA Tour in 2027, especially with that Ryder Cup dream hanging out there. You know we’ll be watching every swing.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.