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Turbo Richard is out for the Hoosiers’ clash with USC this weekend, and that means one thing: UAB transfer Lee Beebe Jr. is about to go absolutely OFF. This isn’t just some wild guess either, because when Turbo missed time earlier this season against Northwestern, Beebe erupted for an eye-opening 203 rushing yards and a massive 27.0 fantasy points. USC’s defense isn’t exactly scaring anyone, ranking 105th in marginal explosiveness and 106th in tackle success rate. You tell me how that’s going to hold up against a guy looking for another 20+ point outing in Week 11.

Kansas Receiver Nik McMillan Ready to Explode, Castellanos Still Underrated

It’s not just the running backs getting all the love. If you’re looking for a receiver to make some noise, keep your eyes on Nik McMillan for Kansas. West Virginia’s secondary is an absolute trainwreck, dead last in the FBS. We’re talking 323 passing yards and 23 touchdowns through the air, given up on average. You don’t think Kansas is going to notice that? Analysts are expecting McMillan to get 7-10 targets, clear the 100-yard mark, and snag a touchdown or even two, leading Kansas to a tough road win.

And let’s talk about Texas Tech’s quarterback Thomas Castellanos. How is this dude still available in half of leagues? He’s rushed for over 100 yards in *each* of his first two real starts! Seriously, what are people doing? While there are some questions about the Red Raiders’ overall ceiling with him under center, he’s a fantasy points machine, especially against an Oklahoma State team giving up over 27 points per game. With an over/under near 75 points for that game, Castellanos is primed to be one of the highest-scoring QBs in the country once again this weekend. You need to pick him up if you still can.

Clemson’s Defense Is a Fantasy Cheat Code Right Now

Look, if Clemson’s defense has been flying under your radar, you’re not alone. The Tigers are 6-3 after winning three of their four games since a Week 6 bye. But here’s the kicker: in every single one of those victories, Clemson’s defense has scored at least 12 fantasy points. They dropped a ridiculous 17 just last week in an 18-13 win over Syracuse. Their opponent this Saturday, Georgia Tech, is having a truly terrible season at 2-7. The Yellow Jackets are averaging more than one turnover per game and are scoring a meager 24 points per game. The craziest part? Clemson’s defense is still available in 90% of leagues. It’s almost too easy.

Week 11 is the absolute last shot before the fantasy playoffs start rolling in, and these predictions could be the difference makers. Don’t sleep on these guys; make those moves and get ready for some serious action this weekend!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.