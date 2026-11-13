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Texas A&M’s run defense is about to get smacked with another massive test, and this time, it’s against the absolute beast known as DeSean Bishop and the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers. After just barely knocking South Carolina’s rush offense off their top spot in the SEC last week, the Aggies now face the *new* No. 1 rushing attack in the conference right there in College Station.

Bishop Is a One-Man Wrecking Crew

Look, this dude DeSean Bishop is a problem, plain and simple. He’s already blown past 1,000 yards this season, piling up 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns on 196 carries through just nine games. Seriously, he’s second in the SEC in rushing, just five measly yards behind Missouri’s Jamal Roberts. Bishop’s been on another level this year, too, going over 100 yards in six games already. Compare that to last season where he only hit the century mark three times in 13 games. The guy is a Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist, which is wild for a former walk-on. He even said, “I feel like there’s a lot more left on the table for me to go accomplish this year.” That’s a terrifying thought for any defense.

The QB Carousel Just Got Even Scarier for A&M

As if Bishop wasn’t enough, Tennessee’s quarterback situation has been a total headache for opponents all year. True freshman Faizon Brandon, a former five-star recruit, started the season under center but got benched in early October for sophomore George MacIntyre. MacIntyre’s been the starter since, but get this: Brandon popped back onto the field last week against Kentucky! He ripped off a 29-yard run and tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Matthews on an end-around flip. Vols coach Josh Heupel admitted it “Gives defenses another thing to prepare for.” You bet it does! Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe straight up told the media they’re prepping for both. He called MacIntyre a “good field general” and Brandon an “amazing athlete.” Ratcliffe summed up every defensive coordinator’s nightmare perfectly, saying, “Honestly, I’d prefer not to go against the dual threat, just because it allocates another number on defense. Especially if you can run the ball like South Carolina, it makes it really dangerous, and we have to kind of switch up how we play defense.”

Aggies’ Defense Has Its Hands Full, Can They Deliver?

The Aggies have actually been pretty stout against the run lately. They held South Carolina to only 109 rushing yards last week, even with Sellers’ ankle injury, and only 41 of those came on a late touchdown run. Plus, they bottled up Alabama to just 68 rushing yards in October. That’s two straight games holding opponents under 110 yards. Coach Mike Elko even said they “kind of knocked [South Carolina] off of that pedestal” as the SEC’s top rush offense. But now? It’s Tennessee and Bishop taking that top spot. The Aggies are sitting at 4-5 overall and a tough 1-5 in the SEC. They need this win big. Can A&M’s defense figure out a way to contain both Bishop’s power *and* the dual-threat nightmare of Tennessee’s quarterbacks? This game is going to tell us everything.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.