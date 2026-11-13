Las Vegas Raiders logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Seattle Seahawks have a massive opportunity this Sunday to absolutely feast on one of the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest weaknesses, and honestly, it couldn’t come at a better time. Las Vegas has been straight up awful at stopping the run, like, league-worst terrible, while their own ground game is struggling to even exist. This game for our Hawks, it starts and ends up front, but with Sam Darnold sidelined, that ground game is going to be the main event.

The Raiders’ Run Defense Is a Disaster, and Their Own Offense Is Not Helping

Let’s just talk facts for a second: the Raiders’ defense is giving up a mind-boggling 151.2 rushing yards per game. And it gets worse, they’re letting teams average five yards every single carry. FIVE YARDS! Those are both the worst figures in the entire league. Talk about a golden ticket for our boys. Meanwhile, their own rushing attack is averaging just 71.3 yards per game and a measly 2.9 yards per carry through nine games. Ashton Jeanty has 362 rushing yards on 114 attempts, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, but get this, he’s actually produced *more* as a receiver with 371 yards on 42 catches. Mike Washington Jr. is slightly more efficient at 3.9 yards per carry on 71 attempts for 275 yards, but neither of these guys has made their run game reliable. This is exactly where our defense needs to step up. The Hawks have been stout recently, allowing just 78.8 rushing yards per game over our last five contests, including giving up only 50 rushing yards in back-to-back games against Kansas City and Arizona. Sure, Chicago did run for 126 yards and three touchdowns against us on November 2, so we know the defense can be vulnerable if a team finds ways to create movement at the line or attack the edges. But the Raiders have barely shown they can create that movement themselves. We should absolutely challenge Jeanty and Washington early, force Vegas into those ugly third and long situations, and make rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza carry their entire offensive burden. He is *not* ready for that.

Charbonnet and Price Are Ready to Grind, and the O-Line Has to Lead the Charge

Now, our offense hasn’t exactly been a model of consistency running the ball, averaging 110.8 rushing yards per game this season, but our 3.9 yards per carry shows we’ve had our struggles. However, there’s a huge reason for optimism, and his name is Zach Charbonnet. The man is back from his ACL injury and in his second game back, he led us with 77 rushing yards on 16 carries against Arizona. That’s serious production! Jadarian Price chipped in too with 24 yards on nine carries, plus four catches for 54 receiving yards. Those contributions actually helped our ground game look way more effective last week. With Sam Darnold sidelined, leaning into this ground game and some quick passing is going to be crucial. Sunday will be the third game Charbonnet and Price are playing together this season, and that’s a prime opportunity for them to build on that progress. But look, none of this happens without the big boys up front. The offensive line remains absolutely central to the whole equation. They have to open those holes, give Charbonnet and Price room to work, and exploit the biggest weakness on the Raiders’ roster.

This Sunday, at Lumen Field, it’s not just about a win, it’s about our identity. It’s about taking advantage of a clearly exploitable matchup, building that run game chemistry between Charbonnet and Price, and showing the league we can control a game from the trenches. Let’s see that O-line dominate and those running backs hit the open field! Go Hawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.