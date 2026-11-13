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Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva is sitting at No. 2 in the WTA Live Rankings right now, and if you listen to tennis analyst Brad Gilbert, she is about to take the world No. 1 spot. The 19-year-old just blasted through her competition at Roland Garros earlier this year, grabbing her maiden Grand Slam title, and now she is tearing it up in the semifinals of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells. This kid is on an absolute tear.

The Race to the Top is Heating Up

Andreeva is currently just 1,393 points behind the reigning world No. 1, Elena Rybakina. Here’s the kicker: Rybakina, the defending WTA Finals champion, isn’t even playing in Indian Wells. She’s resting up from a viral illness. That means the door is WIDE OPEN for Andreeva to close that gap. If Andreeva snags the WTA Finals title, she’s gonna be fewer than 300 ranking points shy of Rybakina. We are talking about being on the brink of surpassing her incredibly early in 2027. Gilbert was clear on Tennis Channel, “I think it’s going to happen very soon.” He also pointed out that Andreeva beating Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 in group play means she’s coming out of the WTA Finals ranked No. 2. That’s huge for the Australian Open draw in January, putting her on line 128, avoiding the top seeds early.

Why the Australian Open Matters More Than You Think

The Australian Open is going to be straight-up fireworks. Rybakina is the defending champion there, meaning she’s got a massive 2,000 points to defend. Andreeva, on the other hand, only lost in the fourth round in Melbourne last year, so she has way less on the line. Hall of Famer Tracy Austin didn’t hold back on Tennis Channel, saying, “I think she can go way further than that.” Retired American player Danielle Collins added to the buzz, predicting “probably early in 2027” for Andreeva to hit No. 1. Collins highlighted Andreeva’s aggressive game, but also her mental fortitude, noting the “real concentrated effort to try to work through some of those emotions.” Collins summed it up perfectly: “She’s just been handling herself so well in the professionalism, I think she’s somebody that deserves to hold that position at some point soon.” If she pulls it off, Andreeva will be only the 31st player in WTA history to claim that No. 1 spot. That’s legendary stuff.

Semi-Final Showdown: “Diva” Comments and All

But first, she’s got to get past American Jessica Pegula in the semifinals on Saturday. And get this, the drama is already simmering. Pegula was reportedly overheard calling the Russian teenager “a diva” during a practice session in a leaked conversation with her coach, Mark Knowles. The WTA even deleted footage from that session. But Andreeva? She just laughed it off, even posting an Instagram photo of her and Pegula at the WTA Finals with the caption, “DIVAS” followed by a nails and kissing emoji. You gotta love that fire! Can she back up that confidence and punch her ticket to the WTA Finals championship? All eyes are on that court come Saturday.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.