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The San Francisco 49ers converted $6.5 million of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner’s traded salary into a signing bonus, a move that immediately opens up $5.2 million in cap space for this season. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a financial maneuver that gives them some serious breathing room right now.

The Void Years and the Future Hit

To pull off this cap magic, the 49ers added two void years to Buckner’s contract. Now, before you think this ties him up forever, know that Buckner is still set to become a free agent after this season. Those void years are purely for salary cap purposes, pushing some of the financial burden down the road. According to Spotrac, the dead cap hit numbers for Buckner will look like this: $5.2 million in 2027, $3.9 million in 2028, $2.6 million in 2029, and $1.3 million in 2030. It’s a classic accounting trick, paying the piper later to get some cash flow now.

Buckner’s Big Money and the Potential Reunion

Buckner’s no stranger to big paychecks. He has an impressive $161.3 million in career earnings, which clocks in as the fourth-highest among all defensive linemen currently in the NFL. That’s a serious career, and the idea of him potentially finishing it where he started with the 49ers would be a storybook ending for sure. The big question now is what kind of extension, if any, both sides can work out after this season. That decision is probably going to hinge a lot on how the rest of this season plays out. The 49ers are currently $4.9 million in the hole in 2027, but that includes a hefty $40.4 million cap hit from Brandon Aiyuk. The good news for them is that even with all that, the team projects to have enough cap space to bring Buckner back if they want to. We will all be watching to see how this plays out for them in the coming months.

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Originally reported by Niners Nation.