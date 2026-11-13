The Washington Commanders absolutely needed a win, mathematically and emotionally, and they clawed their way to one in dramatic fashion on Thursday night, taking down the New York Giants 24-21 on the road. Head coach Dan Quinn was straight up relieved, telling NBC4 Sports after the game, “We needed that. We needed every bit of it.”

A Nightmare Turnaround, Then Pure Grit

This game was a wild ride, folks. It had six lead changes, with the Giants actually outgaining the Commanders in total yards, 399-340. And the Commanders, who just tied the Giants in Week 5 after a bizarre overtime finish where they couldn’t even spike the ball for a potential game-winning field goal, definitely had to earn this one. Quarterback Jayden Daniels came into Thursday night having not thrown a single interception all season. Think about that for a second. Then, in the fourth quarter, the unthinkable happened: Daniels threw back-to-back picks. It would have been so easy for the team, for anyone, to just lose faith right there. Quinn even said, “A turnover on downs and back-to-back interceptions, it would’ve been really easy to lose the faith in that moment.” But that’s not what happened.

The Rookie of the Year Just Willed Them Back

Instead of folding, Daniels showed exactly why he was the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. After those two gut-wrenching interceptions, he marched the Commanders right back down the field on a game-winning, three-play touchdown drive. He hit Stefon Diggs over the middle, and Diggs just flat out ran through the New York defense for a 32-yard score with only 57 seconds left on the clock. Quinn was rightfully “proud of him for coming back to respond.” He added, “You can get anxious when that happens, especially when it’s not something you do. I did really appreciate how he just kind of willed us back.” Daniels finished the night with 249 passing yards, three touchdowns (to Diggs, Antonio Williams, and Ben Sinnott), those two interceptions, a 96.7 passer rating, and completed nearly 70% of his passes. He even chipped in 28 rushing yards. After the go-ahead score, the defense slammed the door shut, getting pressure on Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy and forcing a deflected pass that cornerback Rasul Douglas snatched out of the air with 25 seconds remaining. Ballgame.

This win pushes the Commanders to 3-5-1, putting them just two games behind the Giants (5-3-1) for first place in the NFC East, with the 4-5 Cowboys in between. Daniels, despite his two-pick hiccup, now has 1,499 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and only those two interceptions on the season across seven starts (he missed two games with an elbow injury), along with 280 rushing yards and two scores. The Commanders have been a thorn in the Giants’ side lately, too. Thursday marked the third consecutive season the Giants failed to beat Washington. This team showed some serious fight, and they are going to need every ounce of that grit to keep climbing in the NFC East.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.