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November 13, 2026, brought a fresh wave of confirmed transfer news, showing that the football world never stops spinning. Clubs across Europe have been busy securing talent, with a serious number of players finding new homes and bolstering rosters from September right through November. If you thought things slowed down, think again!

The EFL Shuffle Sees Plenty of Action

The English Football League has been a hotbed of activity, especially for players looking for a fresh start. We saw a ton of “Unattached” players sign deals to get back on the pitch. Think about guys like Jamie Allen and Jamie Paterson both landing at Rochdale, or James Jones heading to Crewe. Shane Duffy went to Derby County, and Josh Flint found his spot at Crawley. Brandon Williams signed with Rotherham, and Jack Robinson also joined Derby. Will Keane is now at Doncaster, Daniel Johnson links up with Barnsley, and Arvin Appiah is off to Bristol Rovers. Anthony Scully heads to Exeter City, while Krepin Diatta and Michail Antonio both snagged free transfers to Watford. Will Smallbone is now with Leicester, and Danny Ings found a new home at Wycombe. Scott Hogan? He’s a free agent heading to Wigan. The list goes on, with Aaron Lewis to Newport, Beryly Lubala to Colchester, Joe Wildsmith to Wycombe, Dai Cornell to Leicester, Dominic Iorfa to Rotherham, Wanya Marcal to Stevenage, Jubril Okedina to Barnsley, Ryan Watson to Tranmere, Aden Flint to Rochdale, Jordan Ayew to Sheff Utd, Matt Smith to Stevenage, and Bertrand Traore now at Wolves. It’s clear: clubs in the EFL were not messing around, bringing in a ton of talent to shape their squads.

Premier League and International Moves Spark Interest

Beyond the EFL, we’ve seen some big shifts in the Premier League and across international leagues. Yann Gboho made a move from Toulouse to Coventry for an undisclosed fee. And get this: Djylian N’Guessan is heading from St-Etienne to Liverpool for £4.3m, though he’s officially joining in January. That’s a significant play for the Reds! On the international scene, Wout Faes left Leicester City for Shabab Al Ahli, Kanya Fujimoto went on loan from Birmingham to Tokyo Verdy, and Jacob Farrell took a loan from Portsmouth to Sydney FC. Yves Bissouma, a free agent, signed with Ajax, which is a big pickup for them. Santiago Bueno is on loan from Wolves to Club America, and Morgan Whittaker moved from Middlesbrough to Colorado Rapids for an undisclosed sum. In the Scottish Premiership, Rabbi Matondo joined Hibernian, Owen Eames loaned from Derby County to Falkirk, Joel Cotterill moved from Swansea City to St Johnstone, and Kevin Kelsy transferred from Portland Timbers to Rangers. Plus, Zeidane Inoussa went on loan from Swansea to Gornik Zabrze, Ehije Ukaki moved from Sheff Utd to Botev Plovdiv, and Nils Zatterstrom also went from Sheff Utd to Rakow Czestochowa. Badredine Bouanani also left Stuttgart for Ran. Talk about a global game!

This flurry of deals from September through November really reshapes a lot of rosters as we head deeper into the season. Teams are clearly looking to fine-tune their lineups, and these transfers will definitely influence how the rest of their campaigns play out. It’s always exciting to see who lands where, and what impact they’ll have.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.