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A.J. Minter was doing his job for the New York Mets, posting a solid 2.35 ERA in 23 appearances after returning from a significant lat injury, but that did not stop him from getting dealt to the Minnesota Twins on July 31. His performance was undeniably good, yet it highlighted a tough reality for the Mets, who had to make some hard choices.

The Comeback Kid Who Never Really Struck Out

Man, Minter’s Mets career was a bit of a rollercoaster. Over two seasons, he was an effective leverage reliever, chalking up a 2.12 ERA in Queens. The catch? He was limited to only 36 appearances and 34 innings pitched. A brutal lat injury hit him hard in late April 2025, requiring surgery that kept him out for over a year, only returning in May 2026. Once he was back off the injured list this past season, Minter was as advertised. He rocked that 2.35 ERA in his 23 outings, making him a reliable, if not flashy, option out of the bullpen.

Here’s the kicker, though: his strikeout numbers absolutely tanked. We are talking 21.7% K-rate, a significant drop from his career rate of 28.6%. At 33 years old with that kind of injury history, it is pretty clear he is not going to be a strikeout machine anymore. But you gotta give him credit, he found a way to be effective. He was a beast at limiting hard contact, clocking in at a respectable 36.8% hard hit rate, and he barely gave up any free passes, with a minuscule 2.2% walk rate as a Met. That is how you stay in the game even when the fastball velocity might not be what it once was.

Tradestown Bound: The Mets’ Tough Call

Let’s be real, when you have a 33-year-old reliever who is effective but not dominating on a team that is not even close to the playoff picture, you know what is coming. That is a one-way ticket to Tradestown, USA. And Minter was handed that ticket. The Mets sent him packing to the Minnesota Twins on July 31, bringing back Bruno Agbayani and Billy Amick in return.

He kept delivering the goods for the Twins, too, finishing the season with a 2.78 ERA. Interestingly, his strikeout rate ticked up a bit to 22.3% with Minnesota, though his walk rate also climbed significantly to 6.4%. For the Mets, they got some solid work from Minter before making the move. You just know both sides wished for a world where the Mets were contenders and Minter was locked in as a seventh-inning guy. But hey, as they say, the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.

So, what is next for Minter? He probably did enough to land himself a one-year deal somewhere. He will be looking to stay healthy and maybe find a way to miss some more bats as he puts more distance between himself and that lat injury. It is a tough league, but Minter proved he still has something left in the tank.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Amazin’ Avenue.