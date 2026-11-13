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The WNBA is pushing the envelope again in 2027, introducing a 50-game regular season schedule that will cram more basketball into a tighter window than ever before. After playing the longest season in league history in 2026 with 44 games, the league is upping the ante by six more contests, a key part of the collective bargaining agreement struck earlier this year. But this isn’t just “more basketball” it’s a grind that has fans and players alike already feeling the tension.

More Games, Less Time: The Schedule Crunch

Get ready for some serious WNBA action, because the 2027 season is expected to tip off on May 7, just one day earlier than the 2026 season. Here is the kicker though: it will wrap up no later than October 24. That is a full week earlier than the 2026 season’s October 31 finish. We’re talking 50 regular season games, up from the 44 we saw in 2026, all squeezed into a shorter timeframe. The 2026 CBA actually allows for as many as 52 games, so this could get even wilder. As one X user perfectly put it, it is time to “Hold onto your knees, ladies.”

The Physical Toll on Players Is Real

More games mean more excitement for fans, which is great for a league continuing to surge in popularity and prosperity. But what about the players? This schedule expansion could create an unbearable physical tension for them, risking an injury crisis similar to what the NBA is battling right now. Commissioner Adam Silver has resisted shortening the NBA season, and the WNBA is clearly going the opposite direction. One potential fix? Expanding rosters. Currently, WNBA teams are capped at 12 players. Adding more bodies could definitely help players withstand a calendar that is now nearly one and a half times longer than it was back in 2022. It is a balancing act between growth and player well being, and right now, the scale might be tipping towards strain.

What does this mean for the WNBA? It is a bold move designed to capitalize on growing interest, but the league and the players union will need to seriously consider how to protect their athletes. More games means more to watch, but we need to ensure the players are healthy enough to bring the intensity we all love.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.