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The No. 4 UCLA Bruins are staring down history, plain and simple. Friday night at the Rose Bowl could see first-year head coach Bob Chesney and his unbeaten squad hit a mind-blowing 10-0 start, something the program hasn’t done since 1998! We’re talking about only the third time in school history they’d reach that mark, and it would also secure just their third 10-win regular season EVER, tying the all-time program record for single-season victories. This is huge, folks, for a team that’s just clicking on all cylinders.

Chesney’s Unstoppable Rise to the Top

Coach Chesney isn’t just leading this team, he’s rewriting the record books in his first year. If UCLA gets that tenth win, it’s not just big for the program, it’s Chesney’s 20th consecutive regular-season victory. Think about that for a second! Beyond that, he would set a new UCLA record for the largest single-season turnaround in program history. He’s on track to blow past the six-win improvement that Pepper Rodgers managed way back in 1972 during his second season. This guy is making an immediate, undeniable impact, and it shows in every game.

The Bruins are coming off a tough road trip where they bagged an impressive 34-20 win over Minnesota. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach and wide receiver Aiden Mizell went absolutely OFF in the fourth quarter, connecting on back-to-back 75-yard touchdown passes. Yeah, you read that right: back-to-back SEVENTY-FIVE YARDERS. That’s how you pull away from a tough opponent and show everyone you’re for real.

Illinois Is Coming In Hot, But UCLA Has a Plan

Don’t sleep on the competition, though. Standing in the way of UCLA’s historic night are the Illinois Fighting Illini, who roll into Pasadena with a 6-3 record overall and a solid 4-2 in the Big Ten. Illinois isn’t just showing up; they’re riding a four-game win streak! They snatched a wild overtime win against Michigan State in week 6, and then followed that up with three straight defensive masterpieces against Oregon, Maryland, and Nebraska. This team knows how to grind out wins, especially on defense, and they won’t make it easy for UCLA.

So, how does UCLA counter a hot Illinois team, especially with rain in the forecast? Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy is probably looking to lean heavily on the ground game. And why wouldn’t he, when you’ve got a weapon like fifth-year running back Wayne Knight?

Wayne Knight Is On a Historic Tear

Let’s talk about Wayne Knight, because this guy is a flat-out beast. He was just named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award for the second season in a row, which tells you everything you need to know about his versatility and impact. Knight just ripped off his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season against Minnesota, and he punched in a 1-yard touchdown in that game. That’s a score in ALL NINE GAMES this year, people! He is, without a doubt, UCLA’s top offensive weapon.

Knight’s stats are wild: 789 rushing yards and a Big Ten-leading 13 touchdowns. He’s currently tied for seventh in UCLA single-season history with 15 total touchdowns. Get this: just one more score would put him in a tie for sixth with Kermit Johnson, who snagged 16 touchdowns way back in 1973. If Kennedy leans on him as expected, Knight could absolutely rewrite the record books even further on Friday night.

This Friday night isn’t just another game; it’s a chance for UCLA to etch its name into program history on multiple levels. Can Chesney keep the undefeated run alive? Can Knight continue his incredible scoring streak? All eyes will be on the Rose Bowl as the No. 4 Bruins chase greatness.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.