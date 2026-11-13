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More than a month into the 2026-27 NHL season, the picture of the playoff race might still be blurry, but what’s crystal clear is the absolute bottom of the league. Some teams aren’t just struggling, they’re already facing the harsh reality of needing a full-blown rebuild. It’s time to talk about assets they should be moving at the deadline to kickstart those much-needed overhauls.

The Central Division’s Nightmare and Metropolitan’s Mess

The Chicago Blackhawks are having an absolutely dreadful season, to say the least. Their 5-13-1 record tells a painful story, but it gets worse: they sit a staggering nine points behind the next-best team in the Central Division, and they own a league-worst -36 goal differential. While no one expected them to be playoff contenders this season, they’ve got a massive amount of work ahead to take any next step. Finding Connor Bedard that elusive, long-term winger and strengthening their defense are their main priorities. Trading a player like Teuvo Teravainen at the deadline could at least open up some critical roster and cap space for those future moves.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets have sunk even below Philadelphia in the basement of the Metropolitan Division standings, and things are just getting worse amidst their three-game losing streak. They’re sitting at 7-10-0 with a -12 goal differential, and you have to wonder if GM Don Waddell has already started making calls. Zach Werenski previously vetoed a trade that would have sent him to the respectable Dallas Stars, but has his tune changed now that Columbus is enduring another sorry season? The team has already bitten the Kirill Marchenko bullet, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see more trades now that they’ve taken a real nosedive. Dmitri Voronkov, for one, could sure use a change of scenery.

Trade Demands, Losing Streaks, and Aging Rosters

The Detroit Red Wings have been a mess ever since Dylan Larkin’s trade request and subsequent suspension. Now at 7-10-3 and riding a brutal five-game losing streak, there should be an increased urgency to trade him. Keeping him on the roster while he just sits there might feel good for petty reasons, and yeah, it’s unfortunate how this whole saga played out. But the Red Wings are only hurting themselves by not biting the bullet, trading him, and finally looking towards the future. Beyond the Larkin situation, John Gibson, Justin Faulk, and Andrew Copp are all pending unrestricted free agents. While none of these players alone will yield gigantic returns, the Red Wings could stock up on valuable assets that would better serve them in the future if they trade these guys as rentals to contenders.

Over in Los Angeles, the Kings’ strategy of signing the oldest players possible simply isn’t working out. The good news, if you can call it that, is that the oldest roster in the league has too many veterans to count that they could trade for some much-needed younger vibes. Could they ship Erik Haula off to his 200th team? Could Scott Laughton be of service to a playoff team needing some extra edge and leadership? Any takers on Corey Perry? The list genuinely goes on. It’ll be fascinating to see if the Kings are willing to admit they made a mistake and act accordingly, or if they double down and refuse to make changes to their roster.

These aren’t just bad teams; they’re teams staring down a full-scale dismantling. The coming months are going to be crucial for GMs across the league, as they decide whether to pull the trigger on major veteran trades or cling to a rapidly fading season. It’s about looking past the current standings and building for what’s next.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.