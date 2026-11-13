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Dan Campbell stood firm on Friday, reiterating a bold declaration he made way back in the spring: the Detroit Lions are “Germany’s team.” This isn’t just talk, either. Heading into their Sunday matchup against the New England Patriots at Munich’s Allianz Arena, Campbell fully expects the Lions to feel like they are playing at home, thousands of miles from Michigan.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Is The Key To This ‘Home Game’ Takeover

The head coach isn’t just dreaming about a hostile takeover, he’s got a secret weapon: Amon-Ra St. Brown. Campbell credits St. Brown’s deep connection with German fans for making this trip special, truly helping the Lions feel at home. It’s so strong, Campbell even said he plans to “hang on to his coattails” when it comes to fan support. This connection was already obvious in lighter moments, like St. Brown helping Campbell with a German motivational message, showing just how much the star receiver’s influence is already playing a part in this unique road game.

Lions Fans Are Already Road Warriors, Expecting a Munich Takeover

Campbell isn’t just relying on St. Brown, though. He’s seen what Lions fans can do. He talked about how much their fan base travels back in the States, especially now that the team is winning. He said it feels like a “takeover in some of these stadiums,” something not every team’s fans can claim. That’s the kind of energy Campbell hopes to see follow the team to Munich. He’s already feeling the “inspiring” support from fans in Germany and expects them to blend right in with the traveling faithful.

Winning Isn’t Optional: This Is About Putting On A Show

So, with all this talk of home games and takeovers, what’s the ultimate goal? Winning, plain and simple. Campbell made it clear: they want to “put on a show and win.” For him and the team, it’s about rewarding that incredible, inspiring support they feel from their fans, both at home and abroad. They appreciate the welcome, but the objective is to give the people a performance worth celebrating.

The Lions face the Patriots this Sunday at Allianz Arena. Expect Dan Campbell and his squad to lay it all on the line, not just to win, but to put on the kind of show their loyal fans, new and old, have come to expect.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.