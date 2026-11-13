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The New York Mets have cash, serious cash, and you’d think that would be enough to sign anyone they want. Owner Steve Cohen loves to open his wallet, especially for those superstar free agents. I mean, the man dropped a mind-blowing $765 million on Juan Soto just two offseasons ago. So, on paper, the Mets should be a top contender for two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, right? Their spending power is legendary. But here’s the kicker: Skubal might be looking for more than just a life-changing contract to ink a deal with Queens.

Money Isn’t Everything, Even for a Cy Young Winner

Skubal, who turns 30 next week and is still relatively young for a top-tier pitcher, is likely making a career-defining decision here. If he isn’t going for a short-term deal, he’s probably sticking with this team for the long haul. And who doesn’t want to play for a winner when you’re committing that kind of time? The man wants assurance that New York has a real plan to shake off the funk that’s kept them out of the postseason for the last two seasons. This isn’t just about deep pockets anymore, it’s about legitimate direction.

The Brutal Reality: Mets’ Winning Culture Needs a Major Boost

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter laid it out perfectly: a winning culture could be the *huge* factor in Skubal’s decision. And the Mets’ 2026 season? They only managed to win 74 games. Seventy-four! Reuter put it plainly, “The question is whether Skubal believes this Mets team can be a World Series contender during his remaining prime, and if that’s a top priority in picking his landing spot, the front office will need to convince him they have a legitimate direction rather than just deep pockets.” It’s not enough to be the richest kid on the block if you’re not actually winning. The Mets are going to pull out all the stops this offseason to try and revamp their roster, and signing Skubal would be a massive step. But they absolutely have to prove to him that things are about to get drastically better in Queens. The challenge isn’t the price tag, it’s proving they can build a champion.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.