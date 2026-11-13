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Mauricio Pochettino’s reign as USMNT head coach just ended, but U.S. Soccer isn’t messing around: Pep Guardiola, the man who shaped modern tactical thought in soccer, is reportedly their top target to replace him. This is on another level, seriously. Forget everything you thought you knew about American soccer’s ceiling, because if this goes down, it’s about to get wild.

Poch’s Exit Opens the Door For Something Wild

Pochettino’s time at the helm might be done, but let’s not forget he pulled off three big wins on home soil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which earned him a bumper four-year contract. But the risk was always there: an elite European club making a move when in crisis. And let’s be real, few clubs are more attuned to perma-crisis than Manchester United. So, Pochettino is off to Manchester, leaving U.S. Soccer with a massive decision to make.

Sure, there are coaches familiar with the setup, guys like Steve Cherundolo, Mikey Varas, and B.J. Callaghan. They’d be an easy, comfortable fit. But reports are circulating, even as Pochettino preps for his farewell matches against Haiti, that U.S. Soccer wants to show massive ambition again. We’re talking even bigger than the pitch that successfully lured Pochettino in 2024. And that ambition has a name: Pep Guardiola.

The 55-Year-Old Genius Who Doesn’t Need More Trophies

The Athletic, and others, are reporting that former Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to be U.S. Soccer’s top target. Let that sink in. Guardiola just wrapped up a record-breaking 10-year spell at Manchester City at the end of last season and is currently on sabbatical. The 55-year-old is a serial winner, literally everywhere he has coached, and his interpretation of positional play isn’t just influential, it’s defined huge swaths of modern tactical thought in soccer.

Bringing him to the USMNT would be an unquestionable, serious coup. This isn’t just another big-name hire; it’s on an entirely different level than even Jürgen Klinsmann or Pochettino. The Athletic even claims U.S. Soccer has had dialogue with Guardiola in the past. Are you getting hyped yet? Because you should be.

Could U.S. Soccer Actually Pull This Off?

Okay, let’s be real. We’re nowhere near the point where we can say Guardiola taking charge of the United States men’s team is probable, or even vaguely likely right now. But a source close to Guardiola told The Sporting News after his City departure in May that Pep “doesn’t need any more trophies.” What does he need? “I think he needs to take a breather, play golf, live a bit, go to the beach. And then… a national team.”

That’s the key right there! International coaching is absolutely on Guardiola’s mind as something new to experience, something to do after accomplishing literally everything in the club game. Italy tried to get him this summer and got rebuffed. Italian Football Federation president Giovanni Malago told La Repubblica that Guardiola was “honest.” He “took a sabbatical, partly for family reasons, but if he’d done anything, he would have done it with us.”

So, Guardiola is committed to taking a year away from the game after his Manchester exertions. That sabbatical is real. But the fact that international coaching is his next logical step and U.S. Soccer is swinging for the fences? That’s what you call a chance, friends. Keep your eyes glued to this story, because if it comes to fruition, American soccer is about to change forever.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.