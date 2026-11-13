Nba logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

LSU basketball is rolling into the 2026-27 season with a completely overhauled roster, and it’s their 7-foot freshman center, Michael Ruzic, who’s already got folks buzzing about NBA Draft potential. Coach Will Wade and his staff rebuilt this team with a ton of international players and fifth-year seniors, meaning there’s a lot of new blood and a ton of experience. But Ruzic, a freshman from Croatia, is already earmarked as a crucial spark off the bench, a key sixth man for a squad that’s trying to build chemistry fast.

NBA Buzz Started Early for This Kid

This isn’t some new hype train, folks. The NBA buzz around Ruzic kicked off when he was just 16! Seriously. Back in 2023, he was a standout at the Adidas EuroCamp, a place that’s known for discovering overseas talent. Think Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic. At that EuroCamp, Ruzic absolutely showed out, averaging 12 points and four rebounds over three games. What really jumps off the page, though? He shot a ridiculous 73% from the field and an *insane* 71% from deep. Yeah, a 7-foot big man hitting from downtown like that. Now at 20 years old, Ruzic has grown into his 7-foot, 240-pound frame, showing off legitimate positional size that screams “potential rotational big man” in the NBA.

Greatness Runs in the Family, and in the Name

When you look at Ruzic, you know he was always going to be an athlete. Aside from his height and wingspan, he comes from a family of Olympians, though not in basketball! His mother, Barbara, is considered one of Croatia’s all-time best volleyball players. His grandfather, Ivica Jelic, played volleyball in the 1980 Summer Olympics, and his aunt, Vesna Jelic, competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics. Talk about a sports lineage! But the story behind his first name, pronounced “Mik-kel” according to Coach Wade, is even wilder. Ruzic was named after two absolute legends: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and German Formula One racing driver Michael Schumacher. With a name like that, his size, and his father Tomislav Ruzic’s own history with the game, it almost feels like he was fated to be a hooper. His dad even said that Michael has loved basketball ever since he could walk and hold a ball.

Ruzic already sported the #32 for LSU in their November 9, 2026 game against LA Tech. With a roster full of new faces, having a talent like Ruzic ready to ignite things off the bench is huge for LSU as they navigate the 2026-27 season and try to build something special.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.