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Our Seattle Seahawks are heading into Week 10 with Drew Lock at the helm, and get this: the dude is *unbeaten* as a ‘Hawks starter. That’s right, while Sam Darnold is still rehabbing, Lock has been holding it down, acting as more of a game manager, but doing it with a perfect record. And according to SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney, a guy with decades covering the league, that unbeaten streak is a big reason why our Hawks are a top pick against the Raiders.

Lock Takes The Reins While Darnold Recovers

With Sam Darnold sidelined and rehabbing, Drew Lock has stepped up, and he hasn’t just been filling in, he’s been winning. The guy is literally unbeaten as a ‘Hawks starter. That’s a huge stat to hang your hat on, especially as we head deeper into the season. Tierney, who’s got a solid track record over the past four seasons, returning nearly two grand to $100 players, sees Lock’s steady hand as a crucial factor. What’s even better? The Raiders’ defense is an absolute mess, ranked the worst in the entire league against the run. So, Lock probably won’t even need to air it out much to deliver a win. He’s serving as a game manager, making the smart plays, and it’s working. We are talking about a straight-up money line pick for our Hawks, not even messing with spreads because it’s that clear.

Our Defense Is A Rookie Quarterback’s Worst Nightmare

Now, let’s talk about our defense, because they are something special. The Seahawks defense is the *stingiest overall* and the *stingiest against the pass*. Period. That’s not just bragging, that’s a fact. And guess who the Raiders are rolling out? Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The poor kid was dealt a bad hand for his first start. He’s “a cut above” another rookie QB, Carson Beck of the Cardinals, who’s also getting thrown to the wolves against an all-world defensive tag team. But Mendoza already mopped up with eight passes in one blowout loss, and Tierney’s take is brutal: Mendoza would have picked *any other defense* than Seattle’s for his inaugural start. He’s facing a unit that makes life miserable for seasoned vets, let alone a rookie trying to find his footing. This isn’t just a tough spot, it’s a near-impossible one for the Raiders.

This Week 10 matchup against the Raiders is looking like a prime opportunity for our Hawks to keep building momentum. With Drew Lock’s unbeaten run under center and our defense playing like the absolute brick wall it is, this team is showing what it’s made of. Get ready to watch them dominate, Seattle!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.